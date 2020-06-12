After several weeks of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Napa Valley and Sonoma wineries are reopening.

Quintessa

The iconic 280-acre organically and biodynamically farmed Napa Valley estate in the Rutherford appellation is set to reopening its doors Friday, June 12.

“We look forward to raising a glass of Quintessa with our members and guests as we welcome them back to our Rutherford Estate,” said General Manager Rodrigo Soto. “It has always been our top priority to provide a personal, safe, and memorable experience for all guests at Quintessa. In preparation for reopening, we have enhanced our best practices and safety protocols so that we can continue to share our passion for farming and winemaking at the level that guests have always enjoyed”.

Guests visiting can enjoy Quintessa’s Quintessential or Estate Experience. The Quintessential Experience includes a tour of the property with barrel samples, followed by a seated tasting in one of the winery’s idyllic outdoor tasting pavilions. The immersive Estate Experience begins with a tour of the property while learning about farming practices and ends with a seated tasting experience. A virtual version of The Estate Experience is also available for those wishing to learn about the philosophy of the winery and indulge in Quintessa’s artfully crafted wine from the comfort of their homes. The estate will be open Thursday-Monday and can be booked here.

The Donum Estate

Award-winning, estate-grown Pinot Noir and Chardonnay producer and sculptural art curator The Donum Estate located in the Carneros region will be open for guests by appointment only on Friday, June 12.

Donum will offer a completely new culinary experience featuring seasonal produce from the winery’s Michelin-standard onsite garden. The new Discover and Explore Experiences include tours of Donum’s open-air art sculpture collection featuring over 40 works by world-renowned artists, a tasting featuring current and library wines from its portfolio of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. To schedule a visit, click here.