Casa Silencio to Open Late Summer 2021

From the founders of award-winning, Mezcal El Silencio comes luxury boutique hotel Casa Silencio. Set to open late Summer 2021 at their distillery approximately 45 miles southeast of the city of Oaxaca, the stunning 16-acre property embodies the rustic modernism for the perfect getaway.
Designed by legendary architect Alejandro D’Acosta and interior designer Martina D’Acosta, the hotel features just 6 luxury guest suites. Steel, wood and stone is used alongside textiles from local artisans and muted color scheme for a truly chic, modern rustic decor inspired by the surrounding landscape and indoor/outdoor living. Wood burning fireplaces, bespoke art piece and one-of-a-kind items make the rooms as comfortable and luxurious as possible.
The restaurant and Cocktail Bar will be a focal point of the hotel, with classic Oaxacan dishes, cocktails by the Mezcal El Silencio team (Mezcal spins on Mules, Margaritas and Negronis), and pop-up experiences with world-renowned Chefs.
As one of the most on-trend spirits, increase your Mezcal knowledge with tastings and immersive guest experiences including ancient Oaxcan mythology relating to the creation of the smokey spirit. The working distillery is the place to learn about the new production process, see the piñas of the agave plant roasted in ovens above ground and the barrel-like “vats” for the open-air fermentation process.
When you are ready to explore, the area offers several cultural experiences- head to the nearby archeological ruins of Mitla, plan a day trip to hike Pueblos Mancomunados, explore Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca or shop the authentic Mercado Benito Juárez for everything from food to gifts.