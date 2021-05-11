Casa Silencio to Open Late Summer 2021

From the founders of award-winning, Mezcal El Silencio comes luxury boutique hotel Casa Silencio. Set to open late Summer 2021 at their distillery approximately 45 miles southeast of the city of Oaxaca, the stunning 16-acre property embodies the rustic modernism for the perfect getaway.

Designed by legendary architect Alejandro D’Acosta and interior designer Martina D’Acosta, the hotel features just 6 luxury guest suites. Steel, wood and stone is used alongside textiles from local artisans and muted color scheme for a truly chic, modern rustic decor inspired by the surrounding landscape and indoor/outdoor living. Wood burning fireplaces, bespoke art piece and one-of-a-kind items make the rooms as comfortable and luxurious as possible.