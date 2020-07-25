If you are looking for a socially-distancing vacation this summer, consider the newly renovated Mar del Cabo. The beachfront adults-only boutique hotel on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is offering a complete buyout for guests, perfect for COVID-19 social- distancing measures.

The classic boutique hotel is stylishly designed with pops of color on a white backdrop, and 46 one- and two-bedroom suites and two penthouses all feature ensuite kitchenettes, terraces with sitting area, separate living area with sofa, bathroom width step-in rain shower, and daily turndown service.

Organic cuisine inspired by local Baja dishes and coastal Mediterranean favorites are served ensuite and at the oceanfront Encanto Restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

A stunning oceanfront pool, fire pit, lobby bar, and gym complete the list of amenities, along with a nightcap menu, weekly on-site organic farmers market, and Not Ready for Bed turndown of traditional board games, snacks and cocktails delivered ensuite.

For $9,960 USD a night, guests can buy out the entire hotel, inclusive of a complimentary 1-hour cocktail party with a guacamole bar, private access to the beach and a pool, and more.