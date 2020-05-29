The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we operate and have made masks and hand sanitizers essential items for everyone. If you are looking for a way to keep it fashionable and fun, check out our favorites:

Masks

Dippin Daisy

These cute 3-layer non-medical cloth masks are made in Los Angeles and come in over 41 different patterns, and range from $10-$15 dollars. The masks are washable and reusable, and two single-use carbon activated 5 layer filters are included. Includes men’s, children’s, and an anti-bacterial version.

The masks are also BUY ONE, GIVE ONE, with each mask donated being used by medical patients and front-line workers.

Mask Club

This online shop features a vast selection of masks from prints to artwork and more. Check out the STARK & House of Scalamandré limited-edition masks featuring iconic prints from both iconic home furnishing brands. In addition to the medical mask donated for every purchase, STARK & The House of Scalamandré will match an additional 10% of all sales in this collection to the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. $14; maskclub.com

Hand Sanitizers

Touchland Power Mist

Endorsed and loved by Kris Jenner, Touchland’s sleek Power Mist is available in eight deliciously-scented fragrances (Aloe Vera , Mint, Neutral / Fragrance-Free, Watermelon, Citrus, Forest Berry, Lavender, Vanilla Cinnamon). The fast-adsorbing, non-sticky, hydrating formula is free from the usual stark smell of alcohol and contains aloe vera, lemon, and lime essential oils as well as radish root filtrate – and lasts 20x longer than gel formulated sanitizers.

AMASS

The LA-based company specialized in gin and vodka until the COVID-19 pandemic when it started producing hand sanitizer. The botanical blend of eucalyptus, cinnamon, allspice, and clove not only sanitizes but provides a relaxing scent in the sleek, sophisticated packaging. Added plus: cruelty-free and vegan. The 2 oz. bottle sells for $12.00, a minimum of 2 bottles.