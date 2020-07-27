On July 27th, raise a dram to toast National Scotch Day, a homage to this meticulous barley-made distilled spirit from Scotland. While thousands of kinds of Scotch are on the market, we found some unique limited-edition bottles that should be added to any Scotch-lovers collection.

Octomore 10.4

Peated whiskey fans will be over the moon for the limited-edition Octomore 10.4 by Bruichladdich Distillery. Voted by Robb Report as one of the best spirits of the year, Octomore has been racking up awards with its 100% Scottish Barley, matured entirely on Islay for three years. Limited to 12,000 bottles worldwide. $249.99

The Macallan Classic Cut

The annual limited-release Macallan Classic Cut has an ABV of 52.9% chosen by the whiskey maker as the optimum strength to reveal a dominant sweetness and the well-balanced flavors of the whiskey. Find flavors of orange, sweet ginger and vanilla come on the forefront, with a long finish. Matured exclusively in handpicked Sherry-seasoned casks, bottled to perfectly unlock its unique flavor profile. $142.

The Glenlivet Enigma

If you are looking for something mysterious, The Glenlivet Enigma is the second mystery edition in the US from The Glenlivet distillery. No tasting notes, no cask information, Enigma is an enigma. The Glenlivet Distillery is located near Ballindalloch in Moray, Scotland, and is the oldest legal distillery in the parish of Glenlivet. It was founded in 1824 and has operated almost continuously since. $149

Ardbeg “Blaaack” Limited Edition Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This special release honors the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Ardbeg Committee, which is one of more than 140 on the island of Islay but has a global membership of more than 120,000. Aged in Pinot Noir casks from New Zealand, another island where sheep are known to outnumber residence. Ardbeg Blaaack showcases notes of summer fruit pudding and bitter cherry, with Ardbeg’s hallmark smoke. $119.99