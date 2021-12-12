Pursuitist
5 Reasons to Try Black Tap
5 Reasons to Try Black Tap

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

We stopped by the Instagram-famous, award-winning Black Tap  to check it out, and we were highly impressed. Here are 5 Reasons to head to Black Tap Burger in NYC:

 

THE COCKTAILS 

Black Tap has launched a fun new cocktail menu that was created by renowned mixologist Pam Wiznitzer and Black Tap’s lead bartender Christian Orlando. the drinks are whimsical and fun and pair well with the menu.  Don’t miss the seasonal Autumn Freeze Slushy (Whiskey, Rose Cider, Hard Cider, Cinnamon, Lemon, Nutmeg, Apple Chips), the Tropical Smoke (Mezcal, Red Wine, Pineapple, Lemon), a Cola Old-Fashioned (Bourbon, Cherry Cola, Bitters, Brandied Cherry), and everyone’s latest obsession, the Espresso Martini (Chameleon Cold Brew, Choice of Vodka or Cognac, Coffee Liqueur, and Demerara).

 

THE MILKSHAKES 

With a menu featuring classic milkshakes as well as “Crazyshakes”, Black Tap has your sweet tooth covered. The classic shakes come in 11 yummy flavors, and the Crazyshakes come in 10 monstrous flavors like Cotton Candy, Cookies & Cream Supreme, and Strawberry Shortcake and are topped with everything from slices of cake to ice cream sandwiches.

 

THE BURGERS 

With 7 different burgers using the best quality ingredients on the menu, diners can choose anything from the classic all-American burger to the vegetarian-friendly Impossible Burger and decadent Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. The Greg Norman Burger, made up of 1/2 pound wagyu beef burger, house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese, and arugula has been voted 3x people’s choice award winner at the NYC Wine & Food Festival’s “Burger Bash”.

THE HAPPY HOUR MENU 

To celebrate the launch of the cocktail program, Black Tap also be launched a brand new Happy Hour menu. A fun ‘Burgers & Bottles’ combo (2 All-American burgers and one bottle of wine) is $45.00, and drinks include a rotating cocktail offer for $9.00, Beers for $6.00, House Wine for $8.00, and Snacks (Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Fried Pickles, and Chicken Tenders) for $5.00. The Happy Hour menu is available weekly from Monday-Thursday from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

 

THE ART

With a nod to hip-hop and the ’80s and 90’s, each Black Tap space has a different artist collaboration. In the midtown NYC location, the street art murals were done by Bradley Theodore, with matching tunes.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

