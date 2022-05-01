The 5 Best Bottles for Your Home Bar This Spring

With spring here, no doubt you need a bar refresh with interesting, light libations. Here are a few bottles we love for your home bar this spring:

Gray Whale Gin

This consciously crafted spirit is the perfect gin for any occasion. Made with six sustainably sourced botanicals that can be found along the gray whale’s 12,000-mile migration path, Gray Whale Gin gives back through a partnership with Oceana- the world’s largest organization for ocean conservation. Corn-based and Gluten-free, it’s like sipping California sunshine in a glass.

iichiko shochu

Japanese spirit iichiko shochu has released a beautiful, limited-edition bottle inspired by cherry blossom season. The light, rich flavor comes from the use of exceptionally soft, iron-free water that is naturally filtered through 1,000 feet of volcanic rock and emits a pleasant nose of white peach, golden plum, and sea breeze. Traditionally enjoyed with food, iichiko can also be served either on the rocks or in cocktail form, like a chu-hi (or shochu highball), mixed with soda and fruit juice. Only 600 units of the limited edition are available on Drizly, Reserve Bar, and select stores nationwide.

This beautiful, simplistic bottle embodies the spirit of the Greek islands with premium vodka. Handcrafted in Greece, the olives are hand-picked from the Nafpaktos region of Greece and mixed with mineral-rich spring water from the Crystalline Rock in Mount Taygetus (the highest peak in Southern Greece, creating a flavor profile with subtle notes of olives, pepper, and a buttery finish.

Equiano Rum

Expand your rum horizons with the addition of award-winning Equiano Rum, the world’s first African and Caribbean rum. The premium aged rum is a limited batch blend from one of the best-emerging distilleries in the world, Gray’s in Mauritius, and the world-renowned Barbadian distillery – Foursquare. 100% natural rum, with no spices, no additives, and no added sugar, this unique spirit also gives back 5% of global company profits to ground-level freedom and equality projects annually.

Jefferson’s Ocean Aged At Sea® Rye Whiskey

Every home bar needs a whiskey, and the newest addition to the Jefferson’s Ocean family is a rye that has been aged at sea. The liquid is a fully mature rye whiskey that was double-barreled (75% in char 3 barrels and 25% in toasted barrels) and then placed on ships to travel around the world as part of the unique finishing technique for which the Ocean series is known. With the barrel combinations, find hints of marshmallow and toffee on both the nose and palate, accented by leather and tobacco with a long, lingering finish of spices and cinnamon. $79.99