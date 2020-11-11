Top 5 Standing Desks for Home Use

Standing desks allow you to stand — or alternate between sitting and standing — while working. Due to myriad benefits, including lower blood sugar levels, reduced back pain, and boosts in mood, not to mention improved productivity, standing desks have become increasingly popular in office settings. Now with more people working from home, workers are incorporating standing desks into their home offices.

Pursuitist scoured the market for the top standing desks and narrowed the field to our top five favorites. Here, we list them in ascending order:

The Vari Electric Standing Pro Desk 60 ($699) is a top standing desk offering from one of the original standing desk converter industry giants, so it comes from a name that is trusted and reliable. Coming in five colors, this standing desk has quick and easy assembly and good stability and lift capacity. We also like that it has a programmable controller with three separate height presets.

The Poppin Series L 25 Adjustable Height Sit-Stand Single Desk ($999) is truly a modern workspace. Designed for ideal ergonomic working, users can transition from sitting to standing in seconds with its electric legs that travel quickly and quietly. The desk adjusts from 25″ to 50.5″ to accommodate a variety of heights, and it can support up to 300 pounds of weight. All that, and the warranty lasts for a full 5 years.

The Sabine Height Adjustable Standing Desk ($440) is a workhorse at a great price. Quick assembly — the website claims under 10 minutes — yields a desk that adjusts from 28″ to 48″ using a programmable controller with a 225 lb weight capacity. We especially love its sophisticated style, with rounded corners and smooth edges, as well as its one soft-close drawer. With no steady-bar necessary, it allows for reversible orientation. This standing desk, which comes in four finishes, also boasts built-in USB ports and cable management.

The Uplift V2 Standing Desk ($539) accommodates a range of heights from 41.3″ to 72.7″ with whisper quiet operation controlled by a keypad on the desk. Also boasting an industry-leading 355 lift capacity, this standing desk is stable even at its tallest, and comes with a wide selection of desktops, four frame colors, and a variety of other customization options. It has stability braces at the top of each leg for maximizing stability without the need for a lower crossbar between the legs. It also also truly raises the standard with a ten year warranty and an excellent price-point.

The iMovR Lander Standing Desk with Solid Wood Top ($1899) is our top pick in the standing desk category for its features as well as its American quality craftsmanship. Fully customizable from 36 varieties of solid wood tops, this heirloom quality standing desk is ergo-contoured for excellent comfort and wear resistance. In addition to its form and finishes, it also has a variety of power management device functions, including Qi wireless charging pads, USB outlets in both Type-A and -C, and even two way Bluetooth speakers. Monitor arms even make monitor positioning as personalized as possible.