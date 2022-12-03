Cocktails at Home: Four Seasons S’mores Milk Punch

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is the time to find your favorite cocktails to make at home this holiday season. The beautiful Chandelier Bar at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has debuted a holiday twist on milk punch, which is a prominent cocktail in New Orleans and cocktail culture worldwide.

“In New Orleans, the Milk Punch is practically a holiday in itself. At brunches all over the city you’ll find scores of people enjoying this classic New Orleans eye-opener. Our version, perfect for the holiday season, embraces memories of a childhood campfire with a cocktail that is both bold and decadent. There’s a lot of ways to make drinking with friends less serious and more fun, and our S’mores Milk Punch is just the first of many ways that we want to bring fun back into cocktail bars.” says Hadi Ktiri, Beverage Director, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

S’mores Milk Punch

A boozy, fireside delight in a glass

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 oz Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

1 oz heavy cream

1/4 oz simple syrup

Instructions:

– Shake and strain into an old-fashioned glass

– Top with mini marshmallows and flambé

– Top toasted marshmallows with graham cracker and shaved nutmeg