Cocktails at Home: Four Seasons S’mores Milk Punch
by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is the time to find your favorite cocktails to make at home this holiday season. The beautiful Chandelier Bar at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has debuted a holiday twist on milk punch, which is a prominent cocktail in New Orleans and cocktail culture worldwide.

 

“In New Orleans, the Milk Punch is practically a holiday in itself. At brunches all over the city you’ll find scores of people enjoying this classic New Orleans eye-opener. Our version, perfect for the holiday season, embraces memories of a childhood campfire with a cocktail that is both bold and decadent. There’s a lot of ways to make drinking with friends less serious and more fun, and our S’mores Milk Punch is just the first of many ways that we want to bring fun back into cocktail bars.” says Hadi Ktiri, Beverage Director, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

 

 

S’mores Milk Punch

A boozy, fireside delight in a glass

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 oz Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

1 oz heavy cream

1/4 oz simple syrup

Instructions:

– Shake and strain into an old-fashioned glass

– Top with mini marshmallows and flambé

– Top toasted marshmallows with graham cracker and shaved nutmeg

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

