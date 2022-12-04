Pursuitist
Now Reading
New Yorkers Came Out to Celebrate Mick Rock
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
New Yorkers Came Out to Celebrate Mick Rock
Where to Celebrate NYE in NYC
Cocktails at Home: Four Seasons S’mores Milk Punch
Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels In Chicago
5 Reasons to Visit Naladhu Private Island Resort
Inside Park Hyatt Mallorca Spain
Inside Park Hyatt Mallorca | 5 Star Luxury In Spain
The Best Way to Travel to St. Kitts and Nevis
The Best Way to Travel to St. Kitts and Nevis
Experience Eco-Luxury with Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo
Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine 2
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine
Top 5 Best Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Best Luxury Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Standing Desks for Home Use

New Yorkers Came Out to Celebrate Mick Rock

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

On Wednesday, November 30th from 7:00 pm – 1:00 am, The Mick Rock Estate celebrated the life of the iconic British photographer as they unveiled his new book, Shot! by Rock.

 

DJ Cash (left), Anna Makovchick (middle), Nur Khan (right) Photo credit: Lanscine Janneh

 

The invite-only event honored the late photographer, who was internationally known for capturing striking images of rock bands and performers like Queen, David Bowie, Waylon Jennings, T. Rex, Syd Barrett, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, and The Stooges.

 

John Varvatos Photo credit: Lanscine Janneh

 

See Also
[Vid] A Preview of Sheraton Centre Toronto’s 50th Anniversary — With Golden Updates

Guests Christian Siriano, Dorinda Medley, James Cameron Mitchell, Luke Spiller, Anne Dexter Jones, Jesse Malin, John VarvatosJordan Helms, Paula Castro, Bex Sheers, Evan Betts, Sean Lennon, Patti Rock, Sophie Sumner, Kelly Caminero, Robert LeDonne (Esquire, Billboard)  and more were among the invite only guests at Georgia Room inside Freehold New York.

 

Dorinda Medley Photo credit: Lanscine Janneh

The evening included live performances, surprise appearances and an installation of work, alongside drinks and light fare. DJ performances by Miss Guy, Nick Zinner (of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs), The Muses, Kristen Gallegos, and DJ Niks played throughout the entire night.

Jack James Busa (left), Patti Rock (right) Photo credit: Lanscine Janneh

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top