New Yorkers Came Out to Celebrate Mick Rock

On Wednesday, November 30th from 7:00 pm – 1:00 am, The Mick Rock Estate celebrated the life of the iconic British photographer as they unveiled his new book, Shot! by Rock.

The invite-only event honored the late photographer, who was internationally known for capturing striking images of rock bands and performers like Queen, David Bowie, Waylon Jennings, T. Rex, Syd Barrett, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, and The Stooges.

Guests Christian Siriano, Dorinda Medley, James Cameron Mitchell, Luke Spiller, Anne Dexter Jones, Jesse Malin, John Varvatos, Jordan Helms, Paula Castro, Bex Sheers, Evan Betts, Sean Lennon, Patti Rock, Sophie Sumner, Kelly Caminero, Robert LeDonne (Esquire, Billboard) and more were among the invite only guests at Georgia Room inside Freehold New York.

The evening included live performances, surprise appearances and an installation of work, alongside drinks and light fare. DJ performances by Miss Guy, Nick Zinner (of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs), The Muses, Kristen Gallegos, and DJ Niks played throughout the entire night.