5 Chic New Places to Try in NYC

If you are looking for places to see and be seen in NYC, head to these 5 chic new places and indulge in decadent eats, sublime cocktails, and carefully designed interiors.

L’ AVENUE AT SAKS TERRACE

(Opened May 2022)

Located inside SAKS, trendy L’Avenue has just upped its social stock with the opening of its terrace. With stunning views of the Empire State Building, Fifth Avenue, and midtown Manhattan, the terrace is open for a Parisian-styled cuisine with an exclusive cocktail menu by Nico de Soto.

KYU NYC

(Opened April 2022)

The original KYU was founded in 2016 in Miami, FL, and has been racking up awards and mentions such as a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2017, and TIME’s “Best Restaurant in Florida.” The next location was Mexico City in 2020, and now NYC. Hidden in plain sight on Lafayette, the wood-fired Asian-inspired restaurant will thrill your palate with dishes like Korean Fried Chicken, Stone pot Thai fried rice, tuna crispy rice, and Wagyu Tomahawk. Make sure to save room for coconut cake for dessert!

Katsuya

(Opened March 2022)

New York has long awaited the East Coast outpost from master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi and designers Rockwell Group, and Katsuya does not disappoint. Located in Manhattan West and featuring specialty cocktails, unique rolls, and spectacular sushi and sashimi platters, Chef Uechi has unlocked the key to perfect East meets West cuisine. Don’t miss out on the signature crispy rice, Brussels sprouts, or decadent desserts.

Zou Zou’s

(Opened Nov 2021)

Located at the chic Pendry Manhattan West, Zou Zou’s is an Eastern Mediterranean restaurant by some of the most notable culinary names in the city, Chef Madeline Sperling and Juliana Latif. Together they offer a menu inspired by and celebrating the cuisine and flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean region, bringing in influences from Lebanon, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, among others. Designed by AvroKO, the 75-seat space will feature an open kitchen centered around a wood-fired hearth and is inspired by the Levant in tones and materiality, featuring dark woods, off-white plasters, and vibrant blue, and green tiles, highlighting open spaces punctuated by arches and domes.

Keys & Heels

(Opened April 2022)