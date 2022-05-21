Dolce & Gabbana Becomes Sustainable and Moves Away From Furs

Fur has always been a staple of the fashion industry, and owning a fur coat has long been a status symbol. Because unethical members of the fur industry used inhumane practices to harvest fur, genuine fur has fallen out of favor. Animal rights activists have protested, and designers like Dolce & Gabbana have listened and are no longer providing genuine fur fashions.

Dolce & Gabbana Provides Sustainable Faux Fur

Dolce & Gabbana is now providing sustainable faux fur, sometimes known as eco-fur. This is great news for those who care about animals and want more sustainability from the fashion industry. Dolce & Gabbana will continue to offer stunning products and has included a faux fur jacket in this season’s lineup.

The jacket is made of hazelnut-brown faux fur with a round neck and long sleeves. It also boasts a silk satin lining and hook-and-eye fastenings.

The Fur Free Alliance

The Fur Free Alliance is an international coalition that uses peaceful means to bring about the end of fur farming and fur trapping. They hope to educate consumers about the cruelty of killing animals for their skins. The group encourages members of the public to stop buying and wearing fur. They also encourage designers to quit working with fur.

Dolce & Gabbana has joined the Fur Free Alliance and has made the commitment to no longer provide designer items that use animal pelts. Dolce & Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future and believes that the fashion industry has a responsibility to no longer promote or encourage the use of fur in any design.

Eco-Fur Is Soft and Affordable

Eco-fur is made from sustainable materials. It’s just as soft as real fur and much easier to work with. Faux fur can be sewn on an ordinary sewing machine. Real fur, on the other hand, must be sewn with either a special machine or by hand, making it much more expensive to produce. Faux fur has the same pleasant look and feels like real fur without the expensive price tag.

Dolce & Gabbana is using recycled or all-natural materials to get the look and feel of fur without having to kill animals for it.

Eco-Fur Holds Up Better Than Real Fur

You won’t have a problem with moths eating your faux fur coat, and you don’t have to worry about keeping your faux fur coat in cold storage.

Millennials Love Faux Fur

More and more millennials don’t want to buy anything from companies hurting the planet. Sustainability is a crucial issue with them. Those in their teens and twenties are even more militant against the use of real fur in clothing.

How To Care for Faux Fur

Try not to wash your faux fur items as they won’t hold up well. When these articles are too old to continue wearing, recycle them by turning them into pillows or other items.

While manufacturers recommend that you take your faux fur coat or other items to the dry cleaners, you want to make sure that the cleaner knows how to handle eco fur. Chemicals and high heat could damage your faux fur coat.

You can also hand wash or machine wash faux fur, so long as you use the gentle cycle. Wash the items just once per season and spot clean in between.

Faux Fur Coats Aren’t Meant for Extreme Weather

For years, fur coats were a necessity in northern climates because they were extremely warm. When the temperatures get down below zero, fur was one of the best ways to stay warm when outside. Thanks to modern technology, synthetic coats are now available that can keep you warm in extreme temperatures. Faux fur coats can’t, however. They tend to freeze in extremely cold temperatures and aren’t the best choice for sub-zero weather. On bitter cold days, keep that faux fur jacket in your closet and instead wear a synthetic coat meant for the extreme cold.

Those who are opposed to real fur want faux fur items that look as far from the real thing as possible. Millennials and teens like eco-fur jackets in bold colors. Others prefer a more natural look. As designers like Dolce & Gabbana create more faux fur designs, expect a wider range of looks and feels.