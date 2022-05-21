How to Celebrate National Rosé Day!

Looking for the perfect bottle of Rose for National Rosé Day on June 11th? Here are some of our favorites:

Whispering Angel 2021 Rose

National Rose Day would not be complete without the best-selling rosé in the US. Whispering Angel’s refreshing acidity, minerality, and notes of watermelon and pomegranate have won over wine enthusiasts and Hamptons-goers alike. Pair it with fresh oysters or grilled lobster for the ultimate pairing experience. $25.

The Beach by Whispering Angel 2021

The ‘little sister’ to Whispering Angel, The Beach is balanced with subtle, fruity notes and exceptional length. Clad in a lighter glass bottle, this new wine hit the market with a coastline-cleanup initiative aimed at preserving the world’s beaches. $17.99

Fresh Vine Wine

A premium wine company co-owned by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, all wines are made in Napa Valley, and are naturally low carb and low calorie. This beautifully light, Rosé is a delightful blend of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir grapes, that are grown exclusively for Fresh Vine Wine. Notes of nectarine, stone fruit, and melon balanced with acidity and floral aromas of rose petals and paperwhites, summer-ripe white peach, and ruby red grapefruit. Only 98 calories, .1 grams of sugar, and 2.8 grams of carbs.