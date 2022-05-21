Pursuitist
Now Reading
How to Celebrate National Rosé Day!
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
How to Celebrate National Rosé Day!
Dolce & Gabbana Becomes Sustainable and Moves Away From Furs
Stylish Sips for Dad This Father’s Day
5 Chic New Places to Try in NYC Right Now
The 5 Best Bottles for Your Home Bar This Spring
Sleep in a Whimsical Fairytale Suite This Summer
Easy Tips to Throw a Perfect Dinner Party
Top 5 Luxury Coffee Makers 
5 Reasons To Visit The World Of Wine In Porto, Portugal
Top 5 Best Juicers
Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
Discover Delectable Regional Cuisine with American Queen Voyages

How to Celebrate National Rosé Day!

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for the perfect bottle of Rose for National Rosé Day on June 11th? Here are some of our favorites:

 

Whispering Angel 2021 Rose

National Rose Day would not be complete without the best-selling rosé in the US. Whispering Angel’s refreshing acidity, minerality, and notes of watermelon and pomegranate have won over wine enthusiasts and Hamptons-goers alike. Pair it with fresh oysters or grilled lobster for the ultimate pairing experience. $25.

 

The Beach by Whispering Angel 2021 

The  ‘little sister’ to Whispering Angel, The Beach is balanced with subtle, fruity notes and exceptional length. Clad in a lighter glass bottle, this new wine hit the market with a coastline-cleanup initiative aimed at preserving the world’s beaches. $17.99

 

See Also
Four Seasons Seattle Review – Inside Seattle, Washington’s 5-Star Luxury Urban Oasis

 

Fresh Vine Wine

A premium wine company co-owned by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, all wines are made in Napa Valley, and are naturally low carb and low calorie. This beautifully light, Rosé is a delightful blend of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir grapes, that are grown exclusively for Fresh Vine Wine. Notes of nectarine, stone fruit, and melon balanced with acidity and floral aromas of rose petals and paperwhites, summer-ripe white peach, and ruby red grapefruit. Only 98 calories, .1 grams of sugar, and 2.8 grams of carbs.

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top