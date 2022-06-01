Pursuitist
2023 Lexus RX – Exclusive First Look
2023 Lexus RX – Exclusive First Look

by

Pursuitist presents the very first look at the all-new 2023 Lexus RX.

Lexus pioneered the luxury crossover segment with the launch of the first RX more than 20 years ago and never looked back. Lexus on Tuesday unveiled the brand new 2023 RX luxury SUV. It’s a major departure from the fourth-generation RX, getting rid of its higher-riding appearance for more body-colored elements that help bring the design lower to the ground.

The Lexus styling has a familiar look, but there are new parts underneath the skin. Buyers have four powertrains to choose from, and three of those are hybrids.

The 2023 RX will be offered in six grades: Standard, Premium, RX-first Premium+, Luxury, F SPORT Handling and RX-first F SPORT Performance.

The RX rides on a new platform named GA-K that makes use of more optimized structures and materials to achieve weight reductions of up to 198-lbs. The wheelbase has been stretched by 2.4-inches, with the rear axle moving further back and providing more rear legroom.

“Nothing exemplifies our commitment to the transformation we’re making as a brand and Next Chapter for Lexus product more than the renewal of our best-selling vehicle – the RX,” said Andrew Gilleland, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. “We’re breathing new life into the segment-leading RX with enhanced safety and technology, human-centered design and undeniable performance from a diverse mix of powertrains.”

Lexus says the new RX will go on sale at the end of this year.

