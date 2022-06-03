Eve Lom Pop-Up Comes to Soho

The iconic British brand Eve Lom announced its first pop-up store in Soho in celebration of the first foaming cleanser launch. Until Sunday, June 5, visitors have a chance to explore the skincare offerings and attend one of the masterclass sessions.

Known as the authority on cleansers, Eve Lom offers complimentary one-on-one consultations at the NYC pop-up location (no appointment needed). Just pop in at 21 Spring Street (corner of Elizabeth and Spring Street) to chat with one of the Eve Lom skin experts and receive three trial-size products from a sampling bar.

Want to learn more about the brand’s signature cleansing techniques? Book one of the complimentary skincare masterclasses with Todd Davidson, Eve Lom’s Director of Global Education. Register for a 45-minutes session via Eventbrite and enjoy an exclusive complimentary gift box by Eve Lom.

Eve Lom pop-up is open on Friday and Saturday (June 3-4) from 11 am to 7 pm. On Sunday, June 5, from 11 am to 6 pm. Location: 21 Spring Street (corner of Elizabeth and Spring Street).

Iconic Eve Lom Products to Explore

While exploring the pop-up, consider the following iconic Eve Lom skincare products.

Cleanser ($135) is the breakthrough and best-selling product since 1986 that continues Eve Lom’s high-performing natural skincare legacy. Use this cleansing balm combined with muslin cloth as the first step in your double-cleansing routine.

Rescue Mask ($90) comes in handy when your pores are clogged, or you are looking for a deeper exfoliation. The mask contains kaolin clay known for absorbing excessive oil, clearing clogged pores, and fighting acne.

Moisture Cream ($115) will surprise you with the most decadent texture to expect from a skincare product. It’s plumping and super hydrating thanks to the hero product, Hyaluronic Acid. The antioxidant blend leaves your skin looking radiant and glowing.

Kiss Mix ($22) is your overnight solution to dry, chapped lips. Made with nourishing Beeswax and a cooling Menthol, this rich in texture lip treatment will smooth and hydrate your lips all day long.

Moisture Mask ($90) helps your dehydrated skin look alive in minutes. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Red Seaweed, Black Oat, and Lecithin, this plumping mask visibly soothes the skin when it needs that extra hydration.

Photos courtesy of Dion Trinidad