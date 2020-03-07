Pursuitist Presents The 5 Best Luxury Hotels in Chicago. It’s easy to indulge your love of exquisite accommodations in the Windy City. Celebrating arts, dining, shopping, entertainment and sports, Chicago is a diverse luxury destination that presents unlimited adventures. The Gold Coast. The Art Institute. Alinea. Michigan Avenue. Soldier Field. There is so much to see, do, eat and drink in Chicago, that the list is virtually endless. As a major metropolitan city with midwest hospitality, you’ll discover the latest amenities in the lap of luxury at these top Chicago hotels.

Pursuitist presents the most outstanding Chicago hotels for 2020. We celebrate each of these properties for the gems that they are, each location has a distinct personality that will suit different travelers, whether you are visiting on business, with the family or on a romantic getaway. Compiled by Pursuitist’s Editor-In-Chief Christopher Parr and contributor Stacy Steponate Greenberg (follow on Twitter), we proudly showcase these “Pursuitist Platinum” Chicago Hotels:

The Pursuitist Difference: All reviews and recommendations are 100% authentic without reimbursement. Unlike all other luxury hotel review sites, Pursuitist does not accept any payment or commissions if readers book reservations.

1. The Ritz-Carlton Chicago | website

The Ritz-Carlton Chicago, now a real Ritz Hotel, is a warm and welcoming home-away-from-home for your family’s visit to the Windy City.

After a year of renovations and a $100 million investment, the brand-new Ritz-Carlton Chicago debuted in 2017, and has reemerged as Chicago’s best luxury hotel. The completely renovated and fresh guest rooms at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago boast shades of cream, blue and gray and amenities like flat-screen TVs, luxury bedding and marble bathrooms. New additions to the property include the tasty Torali restaurant and Bar, a concierge floor, a 24-hour fitness center and wellness classes like rooftop yoga and Pilates.

The unbeatable location and signature service assure your family a comfortable and relaxing stay. Located at Chicago’s Water Tower Place, you are an elevator ride away from Magnificent Mile shops and the American Girl Place. The perfect destination for the entire family. However, be sure to balance out the kiddie-centric activities by planning a few grown-up treats as well. The hotel spa is an onsite haven and the pool is perfect for swimming laps. The hotel babysitting service is always superb. The friendly, responsible, capable staff has always made us completely at ease. While the kids are being entertained, parents can enjoy classic favorites and handcrafted cocktails at Torali Restaurant and Bar. (Read more: Ritz-Carlton Chicago Review)

2. Waldorf Astoria, Chicago | website

The Waldorf Astoria Chicago is Chicago’s most romantic hotel. It boasts a fine restaurant and bar, an outstanding spa and amazing private dining (in front of your own fireplace, too). Exceptionally designed, the Waldorf Astoria Chicago impresses guests with its elegance and privacy. Located in the Gold Coast neighborhood, this is the perfect hotel to escape with a loved one. You’ll feel transported to Europe, without stepping foot out of Illinois. We highly recommend the spa and fitness facilities for a transformative and relaxing experience. There is something truly remarkable about this Waldorf Astoria.

The biggest change since our last visit? Margeaux Brasserie, from James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Mina, has opened its doors at the property. Located on the third floor of the Waldorf Astoria Chicago, the restaurant evokes the feeling of dining at a Parisian café. The menu features casual French cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients, alongside a thorough French wine and cocktail list. Margeaux Brasserie joins Petit Margeaux, a classic French patisserie on the hotel’s lobby level, which opened in 2017. (Read more: Waldorf Astoria Chicago Review)

3. The Peninsula, Chicago | website

Luxury for the family. The Peninsula, Chicago is the perfect upscale family destination. With numerous delicious fine-dining options, the stunning pool, spacious rooms and suites, there is so much to adore about the Peninsula. They pamper the whole family with scrumptious meals and thoughtful amenities. The staff exceeds expectations and creates a remarkable experience. Views of Lake Michigan…. situated in the center of the Magnificent Mile…. the ideal location for shopping and entertainment, The Peninsula Chicago is a do-not-skip treat in the heart of the city of Chicago. The property offers many delicious culinary options too, from Pierrot Gourmet (a European cafe) to Shanghai Terrace (voted the number one “Chinese Restaurant in Chicago” by Zagat). (Read more: The Peninsula Chicago Review)

4. Park Hyatt Chicago | website

Imagine strolling in an art gallery with its sleekness and high style, that’s what you feel like walking in to the Park Hyatt Chicago. With a distinct urban vibe and luxurious surroundings, welcome to the ultimate, intimate, in-the-know place to stay. Settled next to the glamorous Michigan Ave, conveniently located next to the famous sites and shops, this destination has great things to offer. Indulge in the acclaimed NoMi Kitchen, Lounge or Garden, the latter boasting a secluded, outdoor retreat that reflects the distinct surroundings found throughout the hotel. Jump on the complimentary bikes and explore all the city has to offer and be sure to enjoy the Spa that will no doubt provide you with the urban energy and renewal you so desire. (Read more: Park Hyatt Chicago Review)

5. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago | website

Discreetly tucked away on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Delaware, just steps from the world-class shopping thoroughfare known as the Magnificent Mile, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago combines impeccable service, stunning décor and the highest standards, all in the ultimate urban location. Whether you are in town for business or pleasure, the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago offers the quintessential home away from home, surrounded by business and financial centers and all the fabulous sites and attractions Chicago has to offer. Additionally, the property features impeccable service and staff. Don’t forget to head down to Allium Restaurant for a homemade, totally splurge-worthy $16 Chicago hot dog. The property is currently being renovated and we’ll revisit this property later in the year. (Read more: Four Seasons Hotel Chicago Review)

Honorable mention: InterContinental Chicago, Langham Hotel, Conrad Chicago, and Virgin Hotels Chicago.

Don’t Miss:

Take a stroll to the Museum of Contemporary Art around the corner from all these hotels, window shop on world famous Michigan Avenue, take the Architectural Boat Tour and then bop over to Millennium Park to see “The Bean,” as locals call the stunning, enormous sculpture properly known as Cloud Gate. Keep strolling down Michigan Avenue and experience one of the world’s best art museums, The Art Institute of Chicago, for a luxurious fill of Picasso, Monet and Van Gogh, to name just a few. And what could be more fun than a day at the Shedd Aquarium that boasts Beluga Whales and dolphins and a spectacular view of the Chicago skyline.