The Peninsula Chicago Review

Pursuitist presents our review of The Peninsula Chicago, the best luxury hotel in Chicago, curated by renown luxury travel expert Christopher Parr.

With amazing Peninsula service, the perfect Chicago location, wonderful views, the splendid spa, a dreamy rooftop pool, and delicious culinary experiences, this classic five-star hotel is an urban oasis in the heart of Chicago. The Peninsula Chicago is awarded the Pursuitist Platinum badge for the “Best of the Best” in luxury.

Chicago’s Best

The Peninsula Chicago ranks #1 on our list of Chicago’s Best, and is the perfect upscale destination for families, dignitaries, celebrities, and affluent business travelers. With numerous delicious fine-dining options, the stunning pool, spacious rooms and suites, there is so much to adore about the legendary Peninsula Chicago. They pamper the whole family, and all affluent travelers, with scrumptious meals and thoughtful amenities. The staff exceeds expectations and creates a remarkable experience. Beyond its excellent service, and truly friendly people, the property is gorgeous, the rooms are huge, and the location is perfect.

In a city with several excellent hotels, the 330-room Chicago Peninsula is one of the very best. It’s the ideal destination — in the center of all that Chicago offers. As the award-winning property celebrates an over two decades-long tradition of welcoming guests, the hotel exceeds at offering a blend of midwestern hospitality with Far Eastern graciousness.

Two Decades of Luxury Hospitality

Since opening in 2001, the five-star Peninsula Chicago has repeatedly been named not only the best hotel in Chicago but also one of the best in the United States.

“We are honored to have been a part of the Chicago community for the last 20 years and are humbled by the warm embrace we have received from both traveling guests and locals alike since our opening,” said Maria Zec, Regional Vice President and General Manager for The Peninsula Chicago (read full interview).

Exceptional Culinary Experiences

In two decades, The Peninsula Chicago has created many delicious culinary experiences too, from The Lobby to Shanghai Terrace (voted the number one “Chinese Restaurant in Chicago” by Zagat), and the brand-new Z-Bar, all meticulously managed by Andrea Azara, Director of Food and Beverage.

“Reaching this milestone is meaningful on multiple levels for our team. Not only has most of our food and beverage team worked for The Peninsula Chicago for several years, but they have also developed relationships with our guests during their tenure and continue to find unique ways to surprise and delight our visitors. Many of our guests return regularly due to the connection and relationships they have built with our staff,” Mr. Azara added (read full interview).

Remarkable Design & Services

With impeccable service, stunning décor and a foodies’ delight with numerous restaurants not only known for their food but as the place to see and be seen, this hotel is the perfect retreat whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure. The guest rooms at The Peninsula Chicago are decorated in a style and design much like the public spaces: classic and elegant.

As if the setting and food were not enough, the state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, and pool with an outdoor sun deck, boasts floor to ceiling windows and panoramic views of the glorious City of Chicago. Unwind and settle in at this luxurious urban sanctuary.

Final Word

The Peninsula Chicago defines elegance and luxury — from the bright and welcoming Lobby to the massive indoor pool and sunbathing terrace with spectacular Michigan Avenue views.

Offering sights of Lake Michigan…. situated in the center of the Magnificent Mile…. the ideal location for shopping, entertainment and business, The Peninsula Chicago is a do-not-skip treat in the heart of the city of Chicago.

Make sure to experience the afternoon tea served in the Lobby, which is a nice and welcome touch while visiting Chicago. During your stay, we recommend making time for the tasty Cantonese dishes served in the Shanghai Terrace restaurant and having cocktails at the Z Bar. The renowned Peninsula Spa is in a class by itself, earning The Peninsula Chicago many awards and accolades from travel and leisure magazines.

However, for us, it is The Peninsula Chicago’s friendly staff that has convinced us and other affluent travelers to stay here again and again, for over 20 years.

