Pursuitist Presents The Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in Chicago. The Ritz-Carlton Chicago ranks #1 on our list of Chicago’s Best, with amazing service, new concierge floors, completely renovated guest rooms, gorgeous views, and authentic new culinary experiences courtesy of Torali Restaurant and Bar. Take an exclusive look inside Ritz-Carlton Chicago and get our in-depth video review of this luxury five-star hotel. After a year of renovations and a $100 milllion investment, the Ritz-Carlton Chicago Hotel has reemerged as Chicago’s best luxury hotel and is awarded the Pursuitist Platinum badge for the “best of the best” in luxury.

Also read: Chicago’s Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels. We celebrate each of these Chicago properties for the gems that they are, each location has a distinct personality that will suit different travelers, whether you are visiting on business, with the family or on a romantic getaway.

The completely reimagined Ritz-Carlton Chicago, now a real Ritz-Carlton property, is a warm and welcoming home-away-from-home for your family’s visit to the Windy City.

After a year of renovations and a $100 million investment, the brand-new 435-room Ritz-Carlton Chicago debuted in 2017, and has reemerged as Chicago’s best luxury hotel. The completely revitalized and fresh guest rooms at Ritz-Carlton Chicago boast shades of cream, blue and gray and amenities like flat-screen TVs, luxury bedding and marble bathrooms. Oh, and the suites are incredibly spacious, they’re like your very own Ritz-Carlton apartment in Chicago. New additions to the Michigan Avenue property include the wonderful Torali Restaurant and Bar, a concierge floor, a 24-hour fitness center and wellness classes like rooftop yoga and Pilates.

“Every venue and detail embraces the grandeur of Chicago, recapturing our heritage with approachable luxury, landmark service and community soul,” Peter Simoncelli (Ritz-Carlton Chicago’s General Manager) told Pursuitist. “The hotel is part of the fabric of the city, and will continue to set the standard for luxury in Chicago.”

Enlisting the San Francisco-based design firm BAMO, The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago’s contemporary modern renovation celebrated the city’s heritage of architecture, forward-thinking design and industrial innovation. Inspired by the neighboring Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the property also features a sophisticated art collection, including work by Roy Lichtenstein, Ellsworth Kelly and Matt Devine.

The unbeatable location and signature Ritz-Carlton service assure your family a comfortable and relaxing stay. Located at Chicago’s Water Tower Place, you are an elevator ride away from Magnificent Mile shops and the American Girl Place. The perfect destination for the entire family. However, be sure to balance out the kiddie-centric activities by planning a few grown-up treats as well. The hotel spa is an onsite haven and the pool is perfect for swimming laps. The hotel babysitting service is always superb. The friendly, responsible, capable staff has always made us completely at ease. While the kids are being entertained, parents can enjoy classic Italian favorites and handcrafted cocktails at Torali Restaurant and Bar (already named one of the Top 10 Best Restaurant Hotels for 2018). Loved the decor and the private booth we were given at Torali, and the service and meal was simply a culinary delight. This is one restaurant hotel we strongly recommend.

In addition to the spacious guest rooms, we are in love with the new concierge floors at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago. The Club Lounge, as dubbed by the property, is an intimate and exclusive space that offers a retreat for families to gather and for business and travelers alike to connect. The staff was impeccable, warm and knowledgeable. The lounge offers five different food and beverage options throughout the day – from healthy breakfast options to hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and evening desserts.

Final Take: The revitalization of the Ritz-Carlton Chicago sets the stage for a modern luxury experience, innovative dining and personalized touches in Chicago. Beautifully designed. Amazing service and staff. Delicious culinary adventures courtesy of Torali Restaurant and Bar. Top of the line experiences throughout. Ideal location. Discover luxury reimagined at the new Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

