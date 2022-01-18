Park Hyatt Chicago Review

Pursuitist Presents The Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in Chicago. Park Hyatt Chicago ranks #5 on our list of Chicago’s Best, featuring an art collection so seriously curated that even the guestroom art comes from top Chicago-area photographers. All 198 Park Hyatt Chicago guest rooms and public spaces were renovated in 2014, including meeting rooms, ballrooms, the fitness center, pool, spa and NoMI restaurant. The goal of the renovation was to “refresh the hotel and improve the quality to be a competitive edge over other new hotels.”

Note: Park Hyatt Chicago and NoMI temporarily suspend operations on January 2, 2022 to complete hotel renovations. Reservations, services, and all operations will be suspended during the time of renovation, and the property will reopen summer 2022.

Imagine strolling in an art gallery with its sleekness and high style and that’s what you feel like walking in to the Park Hyatt Chicago. With a distinct urban vibe and luxurious surroundings, welcome to the ultimate, intimate, in-the-know place to stay. Settled next to the glamorous Michigan Ave, conveniently located to the famous sites and shops, this is the ultimate destination.

Indulge in the famous NoMi Kitchen, Lounge or Garden, the latter boasting a secluded, outdoor retreat that reflects the distinct surroundings found throughout the hotel. Jump on the complimentary bikes and explore all the city has to offer and be sure to indulge at the Spa that will no doubt provide you with the urban energy and renewal you so desire.

