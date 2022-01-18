Pursuitist
Now Reading
Park Hyatt Chicago Review
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Top 5 Best Basket-Style Air Fryers
The Peninsula Chicago Review
The Peninsula Chicago Review
Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels In Chicago
Pursuitist Q&A with Maria Zec, General Manager of The Peninsula Chicago
Pursuitist Q&A with Maria Zec, General Manager of The Peninsula Chicago
Nobu Chicago Review
Nobu Chicago Review
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Review
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Review
Park Hyatt Chicago Review
Park Hyatt Chicago Review
Four Seasons Hotel Chicago Review
Four Seasons Hotel Chicago Review
Ritz-Carlton Chicago Review
Ritz-Carlton Chicago Review, a Top 5 Chicago Luxury Hotel
Exclusive Interview With Top Chef Stephanie Izard
Pursuitist Q&A with Andrea Azara, Director of Food and Beverage of The Peninsula Chicago
The World's Best Rum According to Kendie Williams
Cocktails at Home: The World’s Best Rum According to Kendie Williams

Park Hyatt Chicago Review

by
Park Hyatt Chicago Review

Stacy Steponate Greenberg brings over 15 years of travel and…

Pursuitist Presents The Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in Chicago. Park Hyatt Chicago ranks #5 on our list of Chicago’s Best, featuring an art collection so seriously curated that even the guestroom art comes from top Chicago-area photographers. All 198 Park Hyatt Chicago guest rooms and public spaces were renovated in 2014, including meeting rooms, ballrooms, the fitness center, pool, spa and NoMI restaurant. The goal of the renovation was to “refresh the hotel and improve the quality to be a competitive edge over other new hotels.”

Note: Park Hyatt Chicago and NoMI temporarily suspend operations on January 2, 2022 to complete hotel renovations. Reservations, services, and all operations will be suspended during the time of renovation, and the property will reopen summer 2022.

Also read: Chicago’s Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels. We celebrate each of these Chicago properties for the gems that they are, each location has a distinct personality that will suit different travelers, whether you are visiting on business, with the family or on a romantic getaway.

Imagine strolling in an art gallery with its sleekness and high style and that’s what you feel like walking in to the Park Hyatt Chicago. With a distinct urban vibe and luxurious surroundings, welcome to the ultimate, intimate, in-the-know place to stay. Settled next to the glamorous Michigan Ave, conveniently located to the famous sites and shops, this is the ultimate destination.

Park Hyatt Chicago Review

Park Hyatt Chicago Review

Park Hyatt Chicago Review

Indulge in the famous NoMi Kitchen, Lounge or Garden, the latter boasting a secluded, outdoor retreat that reflects the distinct surroundings found throughout the hotel. Jump on the complimentary bikes and explore all the city has to offer and be sure to indulge at the Spa that will no doubt provide you with the urban energy and renewal you so desire.

Park Hyatt Chicago Review

See Also
Exclusive Interview With Top Chef Stephanie Izard

Park Hyatt Chicago Review

What other travelers are saying about Park Hyatt Chicago:

Read John L.‘s review of Park Hyatt Chicago on Yelp

Read Sharon T.‘s review of Park Hyatt Chicago on Yelp

Tags

Stacy Steponate Greenberg brings over 15 years of travel and marketing experience to Pursuitist. With her column, The Overhead Compartment, Stacy interviews celebrities and athletes bringing an insight into their lives and travel habits. Stacy spent 11 years at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide in various capacities, serving stints as Director of Marketing for the St. Regis and Sheraton brands, and Senior Director for Starwood Residences. Prior to Starwood, Stacy worked as Manager of Marketing for Hyatt Hotels. A native of Chicago, Stacy now resides in Connecticut and New York City with her husband and two kids, who like to “rate” the various hotels on their travels with their mom. Reach Stacy via Twitter twitter.com/StacyGSG.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top