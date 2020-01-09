Waldorf Astoria Chicago Review

Pursuitist Presents The Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in Chicago. The Waldorf Astoria Chicago ranks #2 on our list of Chicago’s Best, with impeccable service, gorgeous views, and authentic new culinary experiences courtesy of Michael Mina. Take an exclusive look inside Waldorf Astoria Chicago and get our in-depth video review of this luxury five-star hotel, formerly the Elysian. Voted one of the best hotels in the US, the Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel is awarded the Pursuitist Platinum badge for the “best of the best” in luxury.

Also read: Chicago’s Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels. We celebrate each of these Chicago properties for the gems that they are, each location has a distinct personality that will suit different travelers, whether you are visiting on business, with the family or on a romantic getaway.

Located in Chicago’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood near the city’s most exclusive shopping, dining and nightlife, Waldorf Astoria Chicago features an array of luxurious amenities, including spacious guest rooms and suites with gorgeous interiors, elegant fireplaces, and pristine marble bathrooms, in addition to the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa & Health Club with an indoor pool and a robust fitness center. This five-star hotel redefines the urban experience.

The biggest change since our last visit? Margeaux Brasserie, from James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Mina, has opened its doors at the property. Located on the third floor of the Waldorf Astoria Chicago, the restaurant evokes the feeling of dining at a Parisian café. The menu features casual French cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients, alongside a thorough French wine and cocktail list. Margeaux Brasserie joins Petit Margeaux, a classic French patisserie on the hotel’s lobby level, which opened in 2017.

The Waldorf Astoria Chicago is Chicago’s most romantic hotel. Located in the Gold Coast neighborhood, this is the perfect hotel to escape with a loved one. It addition to Margeaux Brasserie, the property offers amazing private dining (in front of your own fireplace, too). Exceptionally designed, the Waldorf Astoria Chicago impresses guests with its elegance and privacy.

Guest rooms at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago offer sophisticated styling, with gray and white color schemes and fireplaces in many rooms. Bathrooms in standard rooms offering deep-soaking tubs and separate showers.

You’ll feel transported to Europe, without stepping foot out of Illinois. We highly recommend the spa and fitness facilities for a transformative and relaxing experience. There is something truly remarkable about this Waldorf Astoria.

Final Take: Beautifully designed. Amazing service and staff. Delicious culinary adventures courtesy of Michael Mina. Top of the line experiences throughout with an intimate, boutique feel. Escape to Chicago at the Waldorf Astoria. Discover luxury redefined.

