4 Must Try Wines for Fall

Who says rosé is only for summer? Champagne Henriot Brut Rosé is an elegant, intense yet balanced rosé cuvée in the purest Henriot style. This playful blend showcases pinot noir from the Montagne de Reims while retaining the fresh minerality of chardonnay. Perfectly balanced and easily drinkable all year long. champagne-henriot.com
Toast to good living with this eco-conscious, organic French wine brand that gives back 5%of its top-line revenue to 22 U.S. environmental nonprofits protecting bees, soil, wild oysters, sea turtles, and coral reefs. Choose from playful Syrah for Soil, Rosé for Reefs, or Sauvignon Blanc.
Founded in 1989 in Paso Robles, California Tablas Creek is a pioneer in California’s Rhone movement, and one of the first vineyards (if not the first) on the planet to do regenerative farming and the only one in North America that is certified Regenerative Organic, along with Biodynamic certification since 2017. Their biodynamic practices include a mobile herd of sheep, alpacas, and two guard donkeys, Fiona and Dottie. The Esprit de Tablas are the flagship blends, aged in 1200-gallon foudres and selected from the top 15%-20% of the estate-grown lots each vintage. tablascreek.com
Dry Farm Wines, the largest buyer, and seller of pure Natural Wine in the world have launched a limited-edition collection of botanical-infused natural wine.
The lineup of unique flavors includes Dandelion White, Lavendar Red, Elderflower Bubbles, and Rose Blosson Bubbles. With lower alcohol levels at 6-9% ABV, bolixir is a great option for daytime or evening consumption and all moods and occasions.
Transparency, health, and biodiversity are all key factors in bolixir, which has also been sourced from a small family farm in Austria which is led by a female winemaker. bolixir.com