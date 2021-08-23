4 Must Try Wines for Fall

Looking for some new wines to add to your collection for the fall season?

We found a few must-try wines that are truly unique and non-traditional, that you can enjoy all year long.

Champagne Henriot Brut Rosé Who says rosé is only for summer? Champagne Henriot Brut Rosé is an elegant, intense yet balanced rosé cuvée in the purest Henriot style. This playful blend showcases pinot noir from the Montagne de Reims while retaining the fresh minerality of chardonnay. Perfectly balanced and easily drinkable all year long. champagne-henriot.com

Proud Pour Toast to good living with this eco-conscious, organic French wine brand that gives back 5%of its top-line revenue to 22 U.S. environmental nonprofits protecting bees, soil, wild oysters, sea turtles, and coral reefs. Choose from playful Syrah for Soil, Rosé for Reefs, or Sauvignon Blanc.

Founded by Berlin Crystal Kelly along with CEO Brian Thurber, they have created a brand now found in 500+ shops and restaurants while helping the planet each step of the way. Their wines are also available on ProudPour.com for direct order and carbon neutral shipping to 44 states. Look for new wines soon that will benefit wolves, big cats, and sharks. For more information, visit https://www.proudpour.com

Founded in 1989 in Paso Robles, California Tablas Creek is a pioneer in California’s Rhone movement, and one of the first vineyards (if not the first) on the planet to do regenerative farming and the only one in North America that is certified Regenerative Organic, along with Biodynamic certification since 2017. Their biodynamic practices include a mobile herd of sheep, alpacas, and two guard donkeys, Fiona and Dottie. The Esprit de Tablas are the flagship blends, aged in 1200-gallon foudres and selected from the top 15%-20% of the estate-grown lots each vintage. tablascreek.com

bolixir from Dry Farm Wines

Dry Farm Wines, the largest buyer, and seller of pure Natural Wine in the world have launched a limited-edition collection of botanical-infused natural wine.

The lineup of unique flavors includes Dandelion White, Lavendar Red, Elderflower Bubbles, and Rose Blosson Bubbles. With lower alcohol levels at 6-9% ABV, bolixir is a great option for daytime or evening consumption and all moods and occasions.

Transparency, health, and biodiversity are all key factors in bolixir, which has also been sourced from a small family farm in Austria which is led by a female winemaker. bolixir.com