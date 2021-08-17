The Best Fall Foliage Road Trips

Nothing says fall like the changing vibrant colors of the leaves and brisk breezes flowing through the air. A great way to explore the US and nature is with a road trip. Mid-September to early October is the perfect time to go, and here are some of our favorite leaf-peeping places:

DELAWARE

Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley are among the most underrated fall weekend getaways from New York City , according to Forbes.com. Visit between the end of October and the second week of November, for peak colors, and explore miles of uncrowded backroads lined with stone walls, rolling hills, and mature trees bursting with color. Don’t miss the Ashland Nature Center, with 130 acres of woodlands, meadows, and marsh, and head to the best views along the Treetop Trail. Every fall, up to 20,000 hawks migrates past Hawk Watch Hill. From the comfort of your car sharing service, view the ever-changing leaves along with wildlife at the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge. Visitors planning a fall visit should also check out the 3-2-1 Getaway package (good through November 22) that offers free admission to three attractions with any two-night stay in participating hotels

UTAH

Wasatch Mountain State Park

With miles of trails to take by foot, bike or ATV, watch the foliage turn to orange, magenta and purple. In addition to the vibrant fall foliage hikes and rides throughout the state park, experience nearby boating, viewing Dark Skies at Jordanelle State Park or swimming in the warm waters of Homestead Crater.

Mirror Lake

Mirror Lake Highway stretches 42 miles along state Route 150 and is one of the most popular foliage mountain drives in the state. Starting in Kamas, Utah into the Uinta Mountains cresting at 10,715 feet at Bald Mountain Pass, and then descends past Hayden Peak, Kletting Peak, and Holiday Park Peak before meeting with the Wyoming border. This scenic path has overlooks, picnic areas, waterfalls, lakes, trails, and campgrounds for picture-perfect views. Don’t forget to visit Devil’s Kitchen, a small (about 700 feet across) south-facing amphitheater exposing red rock hoodoos at the head of Red Creek in the Wasatch Range.

Cascade Springs

Cascade Springs is a lush location with hiking trails, serene pools, and cascading waterfalls located within the Uinta National Forest in the Wasatch Range, east of American Fork Canyon and west of Wasatch Mountain State Park. A trail system of paved paths, raised boardwalks, and wooden bridges consist of three interconnecting loops, permitting visitors a choice of walking only a short distance or completing all three loops for longer fall foliage walks. Visit Timpanogos Cave and/or American Fort Canyon following a fall foliage hike through Cascade Springs.