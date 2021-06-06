Pursuitist
The $800 Millionaire Cocktail at The Pearl
The $800 Millionaire Cocktail at The Pearl
 After months of mixing cocktails at home, many are seeking out more elevated and elaborate cocktails — as Bacardi unveiled their 2021 Cocktail Trends Report, with “a desire for extremes.”

 

This desire will dictate drink choices for the year ahead by consumers seeking out drinks that offer sensorial experiences and escapism through the flavor, quality, and experience.

One such experience is available at Havana Beach Bar & Grill at The Pearl in Rosemary Beach, Florida.

 

 

Rosemary Beach’s Havana Beach Bar & Grill distinguishes itself with an opulent offering: The Millionaire’s Menu. Ranging from $125 to $800, the featured Millionaire’s Cocktails are modernized takes on classic cocktails, recipes for which date to the late 1800s and early 1900s. The approach, paired with the finest spirits and ingredients, making it a priceless experience. While the $800 Sidecar (Louis XIII | Grand Marnier 1880 | Lemon) is a clear guest favorite, Kevin Dixon, the restaurant’s Food & Beverage Director, prefers the $130 Vieux Carre (Whistle Pig Boss Hog | Delamain Famile Reserve | Benedictine), which embodies classic New Orleans mixology dating back to the 1930s.

5 Tips to Summer Drinking From a Sommelier that Designed Programs for Eleven Madison Park, Momofuku and More

 

LOUIS XIII Cognac is an exquisite blend of up to 1,200 grapes eau-de-vie, sourced 100% from Grande Champagne, the best cru of the Cognac region.  With the meticulous aging process of over 100years in oak barrels, this Cognac is one of the most sought-after luxury spirits on the market.

 

  • Sidecar Recipe
    • 1.25oz Louis XIII Cognac
    • 1.25oz Grand Marnier 1880
    • 1.25oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
  • Instructions:
    • Place ingredients with ice in a shaker tin.
    • Shake vigorously, strain into a coupe glass.
    • Garnish with a twist of fresh lemon zest.
  • Additional Notes
    • While simple in preparation, the Sidecar gets its complexity from the complex flavors of the cognac and liqueur that are used. In simpler terms, the better the liquor that is used, the better this drink will become.

