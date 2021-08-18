A First Look Inside the New JW Marriott Charlotte

The first JW Marriott property in the Carolinas just made its debut in Charlotte. The JW Marriott Charlotte is a 381-room luxury hotel, including 34 custom suites.

Located in the bustling Southern city’s dynamic Uptown neighborhood, this all-new modern hotel has “thoughtful details throughout the property, holistic programming, and an array of wellness offerings,” according to Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader for JW Marriott. “Guests will be encouraged to experience every moment to the fullest.”

The 23-story building is a focal point of a new pedestrian-friendly public plaza and part of the Ally Charlotte Center, where guests will have immediate access to diverse arts and culture, sports and entertainment, convenient transportation, Bank of America Stadium, and the renovated Charlotte Convention Center.

Guests at the JW Marriott Charlotte will first notice the hotel’s ornate details, including its minimalism. There’s a flowing custom lobby chandelier that draws inspiration from the sumptuous patterns of the queen’s royal clothing, but most striking is the natural light throughout, since all guest rooms and most of the hotel’s 22,000 square feet of meeting space feature floor-to-ceiling windows, with city, stadium, and vista views of greater Charlotte.

Guests of the JW Marriott Charlotte will enjoy authentic dining experiences with three new concepts: Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, Caroline’s Oyster Bar and Aura Rooftop, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, an open-air rooftop swimming pool, and The Spa by JW®, which offers holistic wellness amenities.