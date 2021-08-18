Pursuitist
Now Reading
A First Look Inside the New JW Marriott Charlotte
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
5 NYC Patios in SoHo for People Watching
Top 5 Sports Events for August (2021)
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is...
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is…
The Opening of One of the Largest Casinos in Las Vegas
A First Look Inside the New JW Marriott Charlotte
The Top 5 Most Expensive Cocktails in the World
Visit to Cognac, France, with Hennessy
Top 5 Best Universities In The World
The $800 Millionaire Cocktail at The Pearl
The Best Fall Foliage Road Trips
Top 6 Smart Home Gym Equipment Systems
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises

A First Look Inside the New JW Marriott Charlotte

by

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial…

The first JW Marriott property in the Carolinas just made its debut in Charlotte. The JW Marriott Charlotte is a 381-room luxury hotel, including 34 custom suites.

A Guest Room at the JW Marriott Charlotte

Located in the bustling Southern city’s dynamic Uptown neighborhood, this all-new modern hotel has “thoughtful details throughout the property, holistic programming, and an array of wellness offerings,” according to Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader for JW Marriott. “Guests will be encouraged to experience every moment to the fullest.”

A Guest Room at the JW Marriott Charlotte

The 23-story building is a focal point of a new pedestrian-friendly public plaza and part of the Ally Charlotte Center, where guests will have immediate access to diverse arts and culture, sports and entertainment, convenient transportation, Bank of America Stadium, and the renovated Charlotte Convention Center.

The Aura Rooftop at the JW Marriott Charlotte

Guests at the JW Marriott Charlotte will first notice the hotel’s ornate details, including its minimalism. There’s a flowing custom lobby chandelier that draws inspiration from the sumptuous patterns of the queen’s royal clothing, but most striking is the natural light throughout, since all guest rooms and most of the hotel’s 22,000 square feet of meeting space feature floor-to-ceiling windows, with city, stadium, and vista views of greater Charlotte.

See Also
A First Look Inside the New JW Marriott Charlotte

Caroline’s Oyster Bar at the JW Marriott Charlotte

Guests of the JW Marriott Charlotte will enjoy authentic dining experiences with three new concepts: Dean’s Italian SteakhouseCaroline’s Oyster Bar and Aura Rooftop, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, an open-air rooftop swimming pool, and The Spa by JW®, which offers holistic wellness amenities.

Tags

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial Model. Follow her at @kstreetkate

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top