Looking for the perfect end-of-summer cocktail? Try this refreshingly simple vodka spritz made with blackberry and lemongrass.

BELVEDERE BLACKBERRY & LEMONGRASS SPRITZ

Ingredients:

1 ¼ oz Belvedere Blackberry & Lemongrass

¼ oz Dry Vermouth

1 TSP Honey Water

2 oz Dry Sparkling Wine

2 Fresh Blackberries

Sprig of Mint

Method: Place all ingredients in Spritz glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine. Garnish.