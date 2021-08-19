Pursuitist
Now Reading
5 NYC Patios in SoHo for People Watching
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
5 NYC Patios in SoHo for People Watching
Top 5 Sports Events for August (2021)
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is...
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is…
The Opening of One of the Largest Casinos in Las Vegas
A First Look Inside the New JW Marriott Charlotte
The Top 5 Most Expensive Cocktails in the World
Visit to Cognac, France, with Hennessy
Top 5 Best Universities In The World
The $800 Millionaire Cocktail at The Pearl
The Best Fall Foliage Road Trips
Top 6 Smart Home Gym Equipment Systems
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises

5 NYC Patios in SoHo for People Watching

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Summer is in full swing, and New Yorkers are enjoying the soon-to-be last days of al fresco dining. People-watching in the Big Apple is a favorite pastime for everyone, and you never know who might pass you by. Here are our top picks for the ultimate SoHo people-watching experiences:

 

 

SOLA PASTA BAR 

This SoHo eatery has transformed their sidewalk into an Italian escape and a  little slice of European heaven with a wrap-around terrace, florals, curated playlist, and fun accents like the neon “La Dolce Vita” sign on the outdoor bar. Grab a glass of rosé and their top-selling Cacio e Pepe under the palms and florals while watching the world pass you by. If the city heat becomes too much, move indoors to the signature Chef’s counter, where you will be treated to a front-row seat. An added perk- vaccinated guests receive a complimentary Cacio e Pepe starting August 9th. apastabar.com

 

 

 

CIPRIANI DOWNTOWN 

Sit under the yellowing awning sipping bellinis on West Broadway in the heart of Soho. This upscale Italian classic is popular with the international jet set, and for good reason. Premium people watching, flowing wine and cocktails and dishes that would make any chic Italian grandmother proud. cipriani.com

 

 

 

SOHO GRAND HOTEL 

Soho Grand Hotel adds a fun spin to summer with seasonal Gilligan’s, the tropical hideaway with additional sidewalk seating. With rosé on tap, pitchers of your favorite cocktails like Frozen Watermelon Margaritas and Matcha Coladas, this is the place to be for island vibes, fresh locally sourced seafood, and a casually chic environment. Popular with the fashion week crowd, make sure to book in advance.

 

 

See Also
Cocktails at Home: Icelandic Mule

GITANO GARDEN OF LOVE 

The Tulum-inspired oasis is back and better than ever with new cocktails, an expanded food menu, and a focus on lifestyle experiences ( think Meditation & Breathwork, Burlesque, and everyday brunch). Sip a Mexican Mule or Gitano Margarita under 30-foot palm trees, hundreds of plants, and admire a view of the Freedom Tower and NYC skyline. gitano.com

 

 

 

FELIX

For 25 years, Felix has been a presence on the corner of West Broadway and Houston. Surrounded on all sides by french patio doors, this is a go-to French Bistro for people-watching, parched shoppers, brunch, and cocktails with friends.  Guests will enjoy the comfortable french decor and day to night energetic ambiance over an Aperol Spritz and traditional French cuisine. felixnyc.com

 

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top