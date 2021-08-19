5 NYC Patios in SoHo for People Watching

Summer is in full swing, and New Yorkers are enjoying the soon-to-be last days of al fresco dining. People-watching in the Big Apple is a favorite pastime for everyone, and you never know who might pass you by. Here are our top picks for the ultimate SoHo people-watching experiences:

SOLA PASTA BAR

This SoHo eatery has transformed their sidewalk into an Italian escape and a little slice of European heaven with a wrap-around terrace, florals, curated playlist, and fun accents like the neon “La Dolce Vita” sign on the outdoor bar. Grab a glass of rosé and their top-selling Cacio e Pepe under the palms and florals while watching the world pass you by. If the city heat becomes too much, move indoors to the signature Chef’s counter, where you will be treated to a front-row seat. An added perk- vaccinated guests receive a complimentary Cacio e Pepe starting August 9th. apastabar.com

CIPRIANI DOWNTOWN

Sit under the yellowing awning sipping bellinis on West Broadway in the heart of Soho. This upscale Italian classic is popular with the international jet set, and for good reason. Premium people watching, flowing wine and cocktails and dishes that would make any chic Italian grandmother proud. cipriani.com

SOHO GRAND HOTEL

Soho Grand Hotel adds a fun spin to summer with seasonal Gilligan’s, the tropical hideaway with additional sidewalk seating. With rosé on tap, pitchers of your favorite cocktails like Frozen Watermelon Margaritas and Matcha Coladas, this is the place to be for island vibes, fresh locally sourced seafood, and a casually chic environment. Popular with the fashion week crowd, make sure to book in advance.

GITANO GARDEN OF LOVE

The Tulum-inspired oasis is back and better than ever with new cocktails, an expanded food menu, and a focus on lifestyle experiences ( think Meditation & Breathwork, Burlesque, and everyday brunch). Sip a Mexican Mule or Gitano Margarita under 30-foot palm trees, hundreds of plants, and admire a view of the Freedom Tower and NYC skyline. gitano.com

FELIX

For 25 years, Felix has been a presence on the corner of West Broadway and Houston. Surrounded on all sides by french patio doors, this is a go-to French Bistro for people-watching, parched shoppers, brunch, and cocktails with friends. Guests will enjoy the comfortable french decor and day to night energetic ambiance over an Aperol Spritz and traditional French cuisine. felixnyc.com