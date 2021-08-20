5 Luxe Travel Products for Late Summer Travel

As summer comes to a close, now is the perfect time to take that last-minute trip. Here are 5 of our favorite picks for the best luxe travel products:

This organic cotton canvas tote is perfect for summer- with structure, an open-top, and removable strap, this will take you from daytime sightseeing adventures to early evening dinners with ease. The interior is designed with 1 zip pocket and 1 patch pocket, perfect for organizing. Made in Italy. $1,290 at balenciaga.com

• Dimensions : L12,6 x H9,8 x W3,7 inch

• Organic cotton canvas and calfskin

• Tote bag

• Two handles

• Removable strap (19,6 inch)

• Open top

• 1 patch pocket at front

• Balenciaga logo printed at front

• 1 inner zip pocket

• 1 inner patch pocket

• Made in Italy

• Wipe with a soft cloth Material: 80% cotton, 15% calfskin, 5% polyester

Hope Fragrance Lifestyle Collection

No need to sacrifice quality for the perfect travel perfume. Hope Frangrance has created travel sizes of their signature Hope (classic white floral), invigorating Hope Sport (Citrus w/ notes of Tuberose, Green Citrus, and Lily-of-the-valley), and sensuous Hope Night( Sensual Amber, Vanilla, Patchouli) scents – perfect to suit your every mood, even when on the go. BergdorfGoodman.com This luxurious set was designed with one of the world’s leading perfumers to stand out, and all net profits from the set go directly to the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF). $200 at HopeFragrances.com

Comfy Sneakers

Pre-pandemic, heels were a thing, but after a year, sneakers are the comfortable and stylish way to go when traveling. A classic, designer pair of sneakers like Gucci or Golden Goose will pair with everything in your wardrobe. From $530.

Stay uber-organized and stylish with a leather tech envelope from Mark and Graham. Available in small and large with an optional monogram, the smooth, unlined leather is the perfect way to store and organize all of your daily tech essentials with multiple pockets, card slots and pouches simply add your cords, cables, phone, iPad, and more. From $47.00

Aesop Departure Kit