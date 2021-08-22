Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Flora Fizz
Cocktails at Home: Flora Fizz

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Don Julio is helping celebrate Labor Day with the new, limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera.  This smooth expression takes Tequila Don Julio’s traditional Reposado and finishes it in orange wine casks for a sophisticated, bright, taste.

 

Delicious neat or on the rocks, Primavera also works spectacularly in cocktails. Try the Flora Fizz, for the perfectly balanced, light libation that can be enjoyed all year long.

Flora Fizz

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio Primavera
  • ½ oz White Tea
  • ½ oz Lemon Juice
  • ¼ oz Saffron Syrup
  • 1 oz Topo Chico

Preparation

  1. Add all ingredients except sparkling to a shaker tin with ice
  2. Shake and strain into glass and top with Topo Chico

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

