Cocktails at Home: Flora Fizz

Don Julio is helping celebrate Labor Day with the new, limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera. This smooth expression takes Tequila Don Julio’s traditional Reposado and finishes it in orange wine casks for a sophisticated, bright, taste.

Delicious neat or on the rocks, Primavera also works spectacularly in cocktails. Try the Flora Fizz, for the perfectly balanced, light libation that can be enjoyed all year long.

Flora Fizz

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio Primavera

½ oz White Tea

½ oz Lemon Juice

¼ oz Saffron Syrup

1 oz Topo Chico

Preparation