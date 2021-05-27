Pursuitist
3 Good Reasons to Visit Nearly Ninth at The New Arlo Midtown Hotel
Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

On Thursday, May 27th, Nearly Ninth, the latest dining and drinking destination from the Gerber Group and from the team behind Mr. Purple, The Campbell, The Crown, is opening its doors at the NEW Arlo Midtown. Here are 3 good reasons to visit the new destination: 

 

 

The Food 

Nearly Ninth is an all-day destination for fresh, Italian-inspired fare and craft cocktails in a warm, modern setting. Executive Chef Corey Becker has created a menu of classic American with Italian influences, like Pat LaFreida brisket-blend burgers, Roman-style pizza, and delectable pasta.

“The menu features comfort foods and relatable dishes, all elevated with premium ingredients,” says Becker “and we source locally from the best purveyors in the Northeast like Natoora and Buon’Italia.

 

 

The Space 

Divided into 5 separate areas – lobby bar, lounge, rooftop, coffee bar, and later this summer, a dining room with attached courtyard, Nearly Ninth has a space for everyone.

 

Nearly Ninth offers a myriad of choices throughout the day, from a morning coffee in the lounge, to lunch in the courtyard, or sunset cocktails on the rooftop,” said Gerber Group Managing Partner Vincent Mauriello “you can decompress, get work done, or party with friends. This summer, the choices are truly limitless.”

 

 

The Cocktails 

The innovative cocktail menu features refreshing takes on the spritz, negroni, and margarita, as well as takes on the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, and Martini.

“We have a low ABV Spritz program that complements the dining menu and season perfectly,” said Mauriello “and the Negroni menu is lots of fun too, highlighted by our Nearly Ninth Negroni on tap.”

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

