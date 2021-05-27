All About Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande wore a custom Vera Wang Haute for her wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

She chose a custom lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire waist column gown accented by a sculpted neckline and plunging back. The dress was worn with a lily-white tulle shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a satin bow accent.

Vera Wang commented on Instagram: “ArianaGrande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang, A joy and an honor! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness. XX V “