All About Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress
All About Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress
All About Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress

by

Ariana Grande wore a custom Vera Wang Haute for her wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

 

She chose a custom lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire waist column gown accented by a sculpted neckline and plunging back. The dress was worn with a lily-white tulle shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a satin bow accent.

 

Vera Wang commented on  Instagram: “ArianaGrande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang, A joy and an honor! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness. XX V “

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

