Daily Dream Home: Betsey Johnson’s Malibu Home

Perennially exuberant fashion designer Betsey Johnson has listed her Malibu home and it’s as colorful as she is.

Located in Paradise Cove, one of Malibu’s most exclusive and unique communities, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom bohemian mobile home is custom styled with her inimitable elan. The property features lush, tropical landscaping that creates a private backyard oasis (including an outdoor soaking tub and multiple entertaining areas). The home also offers bright and airy updated bathrooms, a secret garden-style pergola-covered outdoor living room, a double-size master bedroom dubbed The Yellow Room, and unique retro touches throughout.

Paradise Cove is equipped with 24-hour guard-gated entry, a community tennis court and clubhouse, and access to one of the world’s most celebrated beaches.