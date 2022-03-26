Pursuitist
Wines We Love for Hostess Gifts This Spring
Wines We Love for Hostess Gifts This Spring

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for a unique bottle of wine to give as a hostess gift this season? Check out a few of our favorites:

Champagne Lanson Le Green Label Organic 

This award-winning heritage champagne dates back to 1760, and the Le Green Label Organic is the only champagne to have all of the organic certification labels. The fresh style with notes of pear, peach, and exotic spice gives way to minerality and exotic fruits and is refreshing and subtle on the palate. $78.



Larkmead Vineyards 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 

Give the gift of Larkmead’s favorite and most approachable wines. With a noticeably lighter style, notes of the candied sweetness of chocolate-covered cherries and red licorice play nicely with notes of spicy, dried herbs and savory roasted meats on the back of the palate. $125.

 Maison Marcel Rosé JGoldcrown Edition 

This blend of Grenache, Merlot, Black Muscat, and White Muscat makes for a lovely, crisp, and well-balanced wine with soft notes of peach, lychee, and elderflower. The darling bottle is adorned with the famous “hearts” design by artist James Goldcrown, making Instagram-perfect moments. $18.99 
 

