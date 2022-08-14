Where to Dine for an Artistic Experience in NYC

If you are in town for an art event or looking for where to dine in NYC for an artistic experience with the optimal style and design , here are some of our favorite chic eateries, complete with artful drinks, celebrating design, thoughtful hospitality, and creative, high-quality cuisine.

Underneath the direction of Jeremy Le Blanche, the cocktail speakeasy Thyme Bar in the Flatiron district utilizes unique ingredients and creative spirits. The carefully curated avant-garde cocktails are inventive libations that will shock all of your senses. Standout items include Coconino Rain (Salted Caramel Infused Tanduay Gold Rum, Aquavit, Purple Potato Cordial, Tangerine Juice, Prickly Pear, Lime) and Trumpet of Death (Marjoram Infused LeSin Vodka Dillweed Cordial, Fernet Branca, Carrot juice, Lime). In addition, Thyme Bar also features a seasonal 5-course tasting Apéritif and Tasting Menu, priced at $85 and available every Tuesday – Saturday from 5 pm – 10: 30 pm.

Chanson Le Salon

Surrounded by elaborate florals on the corner of Harrison & Greenwich Street, Chanson Le Salon was created with 18th-century French salons in mind, the “living room” – as a gathering place for friends and family to convene over delicious cuisine. Under the direction of veteran Executive Chef Frédéric Robert, notable items include Duck à l’Orange (Crescent Duck, Yukon Mashed potatoes, Orange Gastric sauce), Crème Brulée (Tahitian vanilla bean, orange cream) or the Citrus Meringue Parfait (pineapple, blood orange). Don’t miss the Cottony cocktail, a twist on the Porn Star Martini, made with Vanilla-infused Lesin Vodka, saffron tincture, and topped with Champagne Sorbet and Cotton Candy presented in two glasses.

Ophelia Lounge

A former 1920’s women-only club and hotel on the 26th floor of the historic Beekman Tower, Ophelia is an Art Deco-inspired rooftop cocktail lounge with unparalleled views, signature cocktails and a decadent menu to match. With jewel-toned walls and memorabilia from the 1930s, this elegant experience is one to remember. Favorite cocktails include Ophelia’s Ascension (Smoked Jamaican Pepper Infused Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Makers Mark, Sri Lanka Palm Sugar, Aromatic Bitters, Cedar Smoke, Habanero Pepper) and resurrection ( Grey Goose Vodka, Campari, Lime, Passion Fruit, and Hibiscus).