5 Entertaining Tips From Designer Jeremy Scott

Well-known Creative Director of high fashion brand Moschino Jeremy Scott has teamed up with Ecco Domani to unveil a limited-edition, the 90s inspired design label for the Pinot Grigio. Perfect in time for summer, the label is the perfect accessory to summer barbeques and sunny get-togethers. Here are a few entertaining tips from Jeremy to make your summer gatherings designer status:

Jeremy likes to pair a nice crisp cold Pinot Grigio with Margherita pizza

Jeremy’s go-to item on his bar cart is ice. He loves everything to be chilled- cool and refreshing.

Jeremy’s secret to a perfect bar cart or tablespace is plenty of Plexi: ice buckets, trays, carts! Not many people know this but plexiglass actually refracts light more than glass.

If Jeremy was to create a 90s inspired tablespace and/or bar cart when entertaining, neon is a must. Jeremy thinks to have a neon plexiglass cart would be so chic.