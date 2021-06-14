5 Things to Do in Vermont This Summer

Have you been wanting to get out and about and enjoy all the things and places that Vermont has to offer? There are a ton of places to go and lots of places to shop and eat. For now, though, let’s take a quick look at the variety of things to do in Vermont that are sure to fit within your vacation’s budget. Whether you’re looking for swimming holes, places to play golf, or some of the best eateries in the whole country, we’ve got you covered.

Eateries to Dine At

If you’re ready to enjoy some great-tasting food, then you’ve come to the right state. Vermont is well known for having restaurants and eateries that serve up some of the best dishes in the country. Here’s a look at three of our favorite places to eat in Vermont:

The Silver Fork is a favorite for many. When it comes to dining in Manchester, there are lots of people who rate it as being “hands down the best restaurant in the area.”

If you’re in the mood for cuisine that will have your taste buds dancing with delight, make sure to head on over to The Backroom. Much of the time, one of the best things to get off the menu is the mushroom toast. And the waiters and waitresses here tend to be of the utmost help when it comes to needing anything.

Another great place to grab a bite to eat is the Kisamayo Kitchen. Some of the people who’ve eaten here say it’s the best place their family has ever eaten, so it’s definitely an eatery to put on your must-try list.

Camp Out or Stay in a Cabin

There are more than a few places to stay in a log cabin when you come to Vermont. Going camping in one of these cabins is sure to bring a lot of delight to the entire family. From crackling fireplaces to romantic getaways, there are cabins you can choose from to match your preferences and needs.

Golfing Resorts and Schools

Do you enjoy hitting the greens for a little golfing? If so, you should definitely swing by the Bird Golf School Vermont where you can enjoy putting, hitting the fairway, and even take some lessons. The Bird Golf School Vermont located at the Green Mountain National Golf Course is one of the finest public places to golf. It’s fun for the whole family, so make sure to bring everyone.

Places to Hike

If you like to hike, then Vermont is going to be a gold mine for this hobby. There are even lots of ski resorts that you can take advantage of to ensure you get the most out of your trip. Imagine taking a long hike and then finishing the day by skiing down a mountain. Some of the best places to hike in the state are found at Stowe, Killington, the Green Mountain National Forest.

Swimming Holes

With the warmer weather comes the chance to go to some of the state’s most well-known and highly rated swimming holes. A few are named below, so make sure to type each location in your GPS to see which ones are closest to you; this makes it very convenient for you to squeeze in some swimming time because there’s a good chance you’re already near some of the best swimming hot spots in the state.

Buttermilk Falls

Bolton Potholes

Timber Crib Dam

Warren Falls

Dorset Quarry

Bingham Falls

The Takeaway

Are you ready to have a great time on your next trip to Vermont? If so, now is the time to enjoy all that the state has to offer.