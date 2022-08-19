A First Look at Cipriani Residences Miami

Built from the ground up, Cipriani Residences Miami has released the project’s stunning designs, sophisticated residences, and experiential common spaces where residents can enjoy private dining services reserved for them only. With 397 residences, the curved, glass tower will offer generous floor plans, 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, sophisticated details, expansive terraces accessible from the living room and primary bedroom, and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline, and Coconut Grove.
Designed by Leo Bertacchini of 1508 London and CEO Giuseppe Cipriani, the brand’s iconic style is apparent throughout the development.
The tower shares the same glossy wood and understated elegance found at all Cipriani establishments around the world. The beautifully designed common spaces are modernism meets Venetian, with timber accents, Italian terrazzo flooring, and a color palette that draws from the brand’s restaurants, including their signature blue tones and rich hues like walnut and camel. All the upholstery and light pendants included in the lobby will be imported from Italy, including an authentic Murano glass chandelier that will hang in the main entryway.
Located in Miami’s Financial District, Cipriani Residences Miami is also the first Florida project by 1508 London and is the studio’s expansion into North America. 1508 London has worked with the Four Seasons, the transformation of Winston Churchill’s former London offices into OWO Residences by Raffles, and the design of the world’s largest private yacht.
The one- to four-bedroom residences at Cipriani Residences Miami range from 1,213 square feet to
3,495 square feet, with prices starting from $1.4 million. Sales and marketing efforts for the project are
handled exclusively by Fortune Development Sales. For more information: ciprianiresidencesmiami.com
3,495 square feet, with prices starting from $1.4 million. Sales and marketing efforts for the project are
handled exclusively by Fortune Development Sales. For more information: ciprianiresidencesmiami.com