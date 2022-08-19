A First Look at Cipriani Residences Miami

Designed by Leo Bertacchini of 1508 London and CEO Giuseppe Cipriani, the brand’s iconic style is apparent throughout the development.

The tower shares the same glossy wood and understated elegance found at all Cipriani establishments around the world. The beautifully designed common spaces are modernism meets Venetian, with timber accents, Italian terrazzo flooring, and a color palette that draws from the brand’s restaurants, including their signature blue tones and rich hues like walnut and camel. All the upholstery and light pendants included in the lobby will be imported from Italy, including an authentic Murano glass chandelier that will hang in the main entryway.