Cocktails at Home: Windstar Cruises’ Caribbean Rum Punch

The Caribbean Sea is at its most inviting when relaxing on the deck of a yacht while drinking in the sights along with a rum drink that was born in the islands. Made from island sugarcane, Caribbean rum is plentiful everywhere cruisers island-hop, from the palm-fringed beaches of Virgin Gorda and Barbados to the chic high life of St. Barts, St. Lucia, and St. Maarten.

Caribbean Rum Punch is among most requested cocktails on board Windstar Cruises’ voyages to the region’s must-see destinations and hidden gems where only their smaller Wind Class and all-suite Star Plus Class yachts can go. With just 300-some passengers and an all-inclusive fare with unlimited cocktails and wine, it’s as good as it gets without a private yacht.

Windstar’s Caribbean Rum Punch

3 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice

2.5 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

5 ounces good quality gold or dark rum

1.5 ounces simple syrup

A dash each of grenadine and Angostura bitters

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

Method: Stir all the liquids in a pitcher and chill for at least an hour. To serve, pour into an ice-filled glass, with a sprinkle of nutmeg on top. Garnish as desired.