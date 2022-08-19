Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: Windstar Cruises’ Caribbean Rum Punch
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Windstar Cruises’ Caribbean Rum Punch
A First Look at Cipriani Residences Miami
Where to Dine for an Artistic Experience in NYC
Where to Spend the Rest of Your Summer Fridays in NYC
Cocktails at Home: Rita Cantina’s Watermelon Margarita
5 Superb Cruise Ships and their Superstar Godmothers
best masks for jetsetters
The 10 Best Eye and Facial Masks for Jet-Setters
Cocktails at Home: Tanque Verde Ranch’s Prickly Pear Margarita
Planning To Visit Philadelphia? 5 Things That You Should Know
How to Create a Luxurious Living Room
Inside the 45 Million Dollar Penthouse at One57
Yacht Club Living for Pampered Pets at Newport Beach’s Balboa Bay Resort

Cocktails at Home: Windstar Cruises’ Caribbean Rum Punch

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

The Caribbean Sea is at its most inviting when relaxing on the deck of a yacht while drinking in the sights along with a rum drink that was born in the islands. Made from island sugarcane, Caribbean rum is plentiful everywhere cruisers island-hop, from the palm-fringed beaches of Virgin Gorda and Barbados to the chic high life of St. Barts, St. Lucia, and St. Maarten.

Caribbean Rum Punch is among most requested cocktails on board Windstar Cruises voyages to the region’s must-see destinations and hidden gems where only their smaller Wind Class and all-suite Star Plus Class yachts can go. With just 300-some passengers and an all-inclusive fare with unlimited cocktails and wine, it’s as good as it gets without a private yacht.

Windstar’s Caribbean Rum Punch

3 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice

2.5 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

5 ounces good quality gold or dark rum

See Also
Cocktails at Home: Tanque Verde Ranch’s Prickly Pear Margarita

1.5 ounces simple syrup

A dash each of grenadine and Angostura bitters

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

Method: Stir all the liquids in a pitcher and chill for at least an hour. To serve, pour into an ice-filled glass, with a sprinkle of nutmeg on top. Garnish as desired.

Tags

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top