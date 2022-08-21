Cocktails at Home: Don’t Touch the Turtles

Turtle Bay Resort is a place that reimagines the spirit by being in touch with nature, the history, and the authenticity of Oʻahu. Take a piece of the island with you, with the delicious and fun “Don’t Touch the Turtles” cocktail.

Don’t Touch The Turtles

Created by Turtle Bay Resort

1.5 oz Absolut Elyx Vodka

.75 oz Lilikoi puree

.5 oz Simple syrup

Splash of prosecco

2 half-wheel orange slices

6 mint leaves

Glassware: Absolut Elyx Copper Tortoise vessel

Garnish: Orange slices, mint leaves

Method: Combine mint, orange slices, and simple syrup in a shaker and muddle. Add Absolut Elyx, lilikoi puree and ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice into the copper tortoise vessel, then top with a splash of prosecco.