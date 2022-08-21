Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Don’t Touch the Turtles
Cocktails at Home: Don’t Touch the Turtles

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Turtle Bay Resort is a place that reimagines the spirit by being in touch with nature, the history, and the authenticity of  Oʻahu. Take a piece of the island with you, with the delicious and fun “Don’t Touch the Turtles” cocktail.

 

Don’t Touch The Turtles

Created by Turtle Bay Resort

 

1.5 oz Absolut Elyx Vodka

.75 oz Lilikoi puree

.5 oz Simple syrup

Splash of prosecco

2 half-wheel orange slices

6 mint leaves

Glassware: Absolut Elyx Copper Tortoise vessel

Garnish: Orange slices, mint leaves

Method: Combine mint, orange slices, and simple syrup in a shaker and muddle. Add Absolut Elyx, lilikoi puree and ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice into the copper tortoise vessel, then top with a splash of prosecco.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist.

