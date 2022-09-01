Pursuitist
Labor Day Weekend Luxe Beauty Sales
Labor Day Weekend Luxe Beauty Sales

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

Looking to score some great beauty deals over Labor Day weekend on some of your favorite luxe products? Check out our favorites:

Lavanila

Save 25% off your entire purchase at Lavanila.com using promo code: LAVLAB22 from September 1st-5th, 2022. Lavanila is known not only as a clean beauty brand but one of the top sellers on Amazon. Shop perfume, candles, and deodorant.

Replenix

From September 1st-6th, save 25% off sitewide from Dermatologist trusted Replenix. This medical-grade skincare boasts sun protection and products that can help anything from acne to sensitivity, aging, and discoloration. Make sure to check out the Tinted Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30!

InstaNatural

InstaNatural is all about the power of Vitamin C with their exclusive C Botanical Blend™. Save 25% off the full Vitamin C Collection + Free gift with purchase on the website from September 2nd -5th.

Dr. Zenovia

Internationally distinguished board-certified Dermatologist and hormonal skin expert, Dr. Zenovia has developed innovative methods to combat leading skin issues from a 360 holistic perspective, including hormonal balance for healthier skin at every stage of life. Save 25% Off Sitewide from September 2nd-4th.

MyKirei by KAO 

Japanese beauty brand MyKirei by KAO is a collection of purposeful, innovative lifestyle products inspired by the Japanese philosophy of Kirei, which promotes living a beautiful life of balance, cleanliness, order, simplicity, well-being and sustainability. With MyKirei, bring home meaningful simplicity and leave behind only beauty. Get free shipping on all orders on MyKirei.com from September 2nd-5th.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

