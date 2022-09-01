Labor Day Weekend Luxe Beauty Sales

Looking to score some great beauty deals over Labor Day weekend on some of your favorite luxe products? Check out our favorites:

Lavanila Save 25% off your entire purchase at Lavanila.com using promo code: LAVLAB22 from September 1st-5th, 2022. Lavanila is known not only as a clean beauty brand but one of the top sellers on Amazon. Shop perfume, candles, and deodorant.

Replenix From September 1st-6th, save 25% off sitewide from Dermatologist trusted Replenix. This medical-grade skincare boasts sun protection and products that can help anything from acne to sensitivity, aging, and discoloration. Make sure to check out the Tinted Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30! InstaNatural InstaNatural is all about the power of Vitamin C with their exclusive C Botanical Blend™. Save 25% off the full Vitamin C Collection + Free gift with purchase on the website from September 2nd -5th.