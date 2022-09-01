Labor Day Weekend Luxe Beauty Sales

Looking to score some great beauty deals over Labor Day weekend on some of your favorite luxe products? Check out our favorites:
Save 25% off your entire purchase at Lavanila.com using promo code: LAVLAB22 from September 1st-5th, 2022. Lavanila is known not only as a clean beauty brand but one of the top sellers on Amazon. Shop perfume, candles, and deodorant.
From September 1st-6th, save 25% off sitewide from Dermatologist trusted Replenix. This medical-grade skincare boasts sun protection and products that can help anything from acne to sensitivity, aging, and discoloration. Make sure to check out the Tinted Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30!
InstaNatural is all about the power of Vitamin C with their exclusive C Botanical Blend™. Save 25% off the full Vitamin C Collection + Free gift with purchase on the website from September 2nd -5th.
Internationally distinguished board-certified Dermatologist and hormonal skin expert, Dr. Zenovia has developed innovative methods to combat leading skin issues from a 360 holistic perspective, including hormonal balance for healthier skin at every stage of life. Save 25% Off Sitewide from September 2nd-4th.
Japanese beauty brand MyKirei by KAO is a collection of purposeful, innovative lifestyle products inspired by the Japanese philosophy of Kirei, which promotes living a beautiful life of balance, cleanliness, order, simplicity, well-being and sustainability. With MyKirei, bring home meaningful simplicity and leave behind only beauty. Get free shipping on all orders on MyKirei.com from September 2nd-5th.