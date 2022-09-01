The U.S. Open has been of the biggest tennis championships in America since 1881, and you can catch all of the action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY from August 29 – September 11th. Here is everything to Know About the U.S. Open 2022!

You can catch all of the biggest games in the 22,547-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is the largest outdoor tennis-only stadium in the world. The tournament features a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw, and 32-team mixed doubles draw on outdoor hard courts. This year marks the final tournament for Serena Williams, as well as Emma Raducanu defending her title.

When is the U.S. Open? August 29th and continues through Sept. 11, when the men’s final is set to be held at 4 p.m. Eastern time. The women’s final is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

How can I watch the U.S. Open? The U.S. Open airs on ESPN and ESPN2, and ESPN Plus will stream matches. Where can I find the U.S. Open schedule? https://www.usopen.org/en_US/scores/schedule/practice/index.html

What’s the signature drink of the U.S. Open?

The ‘Honey Deuce’ cocktail is having another iconic moment, returning for the 16th year of the U.S. Open. Made with Chambord, Grey Goose, and lemonade, the refreshing cocktail can also be made at home.

What’s on the menu at this year’s U.S. Open?

You definitely won’t leave hungry at this year’s U.S Open, between the several restaurants and pop-ups, they have covered every kind of cuisine you can imagine. The Food Village includes Los Tacos No. 1, Fuku, Prime Burger, Curry Kitchen, Korilla, FIELD TRIP, and more, and additional options can be found in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand, and the Backyard.

Seven different restaurants throughout the grounds include Fare, Mediterranean Bistro Fare by Michelin Starred and Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, Mojito Restaurant & Bar by Chef David Burke, and Champions Bar & Grill, a first-class experience featuring premium steaks, hearty salads, and fresh seafood prepared by Benjamin Steakhouse, which is a New York City staple. (Note: Champions is only available to Luxury Suite guests and Courtside Box seat holders).

Also, don’t miss the “Flavors of the U.S. Open” event on August 25th, with food by top chefs around the world, benefitting the USTA Foundation.

Can I watch U.S. Open practices?

Yes, you can. Register for the “Fan Acess Pass” for free here.