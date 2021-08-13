The Taste of Tennis Returns to NYC

Summer is quickly passing us by, and with August already here with the return of the US Open, along comes with it the Citi Taste of Tennis. This year, the taste has been reimagined as a Food Truck Tour in celebration of the city’s chefs and world-renowned restaurants with exclusive dishes especially for the tour and free of charge to guests.

Each stop on the tour will feature a signature dish prepared by an all-star ensemble of chefs including Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (The Simpson), Suchanan Aksornnan (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino)

Participating Chefs’ featured dishes include:

Jassi Bindra: Merguez Sausage with Channa masala hummus and carrot Turshi or Jackfruit Dumpling with Lebabdar Sauce and Saffron Rice (V)

Suchanan Aksornnan: Yakisoba Noodles Salad and Yakisoba Noodles Salad with fried tofu and summer veggie (V)

New York City Tour Dates

Tuesday, August 17 from 11:30am-1:30pm at Union Square Pedestrian Plaza

Featured Chefs: Bao Bao and Fany Gerson

Wednesday, August 18 from 11:30am-1:30pm at Union Square Pedestrian Plaza

Featured Chefs: Alex Fortini and Fany Gerson

Thursday, August 19 from 11:30am-1:30pm at Union Square Pedestrian Plaza

Featured Chefs: Bao Bao and Fany Gerson

Tuesday, August 24 from 5pm-7pm “Happy Hour” at Black Barn Restaurant in NoMad

Featured Chefs: Chef John Doherty and Fany Gerson

Wednesday, August 25 from 5pm-7pm at The Benjamin Hotel

Featured Chefs: Wenford Simpson and Fany Gerson

Thursday, August 26 from 7pm-10pm, a ticketed Citi Taste of Tennis Celebration at Tavern on the Green

Featured Chefs: Food provided by culinary team

The Citi Taste of Tennis Food Truck Tour will conclude on Thursday, August 26 with a live event at the iconic Tavern on the Green starring The Johnny Smyth Band featuring John McEnroe and other performances to celebrate tennis’ return to New York City.

In addition, to live performances, guests will be treated to a seated dinner prepared by the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary Team. A select number of tickets for the concert are available by visiting https://www.tasteoftennis.com/