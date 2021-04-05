5 Things to Know about the New Ritz-Carlton, Maldives

Are you planning your first post-pandemic getaway? Make it a good one. The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands , the brand’s first property in the Maldives, is opening June 1, and the destination is currently open to American travelers with proof of pre-arrival COVID testing. Ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, the property is a which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport.

Here are 5 things you should know before you go:

The Design is Inspired by Nature

The resort boasts a spherical design, inspired by the circular forms of the turquoise lagoon and the swirling ocean breezes, embracing the circle of island life, with modern architecture meeting the Maldives. Interiors and exteriors alike are designed to leave little impact on the environment and always maximize views to the horizon.

It’s Eco-Chic

Minimizing the impact on the fragile reef ecosystem was paramount in the design of the resort, so the hotel used pre-fabricated design methods and ensured that no cutting was necessary on the island, generating zero waste or pollution. Where possible, natural breezes will be harnessed to cool the public spaces, and highly sophisticated glazing has been used elsewhere to limit the use of air-conditioning. The resort aims to lower its carbon footprint through the widespread use of solar panels, sustainable materials, and the low-maintenance natural weathered finish of the buildings.

They’re Keeping it 100

Every one of the 100 rooms–all private villas–boast the services of an Aris Meeha, or personal guest butler. Even the smallest rooms start at over 1,600 square feet and feature private pools. Pick your location: facing the ocean, the lagoon, or even perched on pristine white sand beaches.

They’re Giving Back

The property has just announced their partnership with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society and the development of their Ambassadors of the Environment program, part of a larger commitment to give back to both the environment and the local community wherever possible. Guests can participate in many of these activities, as well as local cultural programs.

It’s Fit for Foodies

Among the seven restaurants and bars at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is Summer Pavilion, floating over the velvety lagoon. The restaurant offers an intimate, 40-seat restaurant where Cantonese cuisine takes center stage. Set within a lantern-inspired space, the restaurant is a collaboration with Singapore’s Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion. Dishes, including roasted duck, are designed to be shared and paired with fine Chinese teas and selections from the extensive wine cellar.

