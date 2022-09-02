Pursuitist
The Ultimate Patagonia Luxury Culinary Adventure
The Ultimate Patagonia Luxury Culinary Adventure
The Ultimate Patagonia Luxury Culinary Adventure

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

If you are looking for a bucket list trip of a lifetime, the Ultimate Patagonia trip with Executive chef, culinary diplomat, and sustainable food systems pioneer Chef William Dissen in partnership with Modern Adventure is for you.

moad-chile-patagonia-moutains-02.jpg

As Modern Adventure’s first-ever luxury culinary travel experience, guests will experience an 11-day, 10-night luxury adventure of a lifetime while exploring, hiking, and eating through  “the jewel of the Southern Hemisphere” Argentina and Chile from March 15-23, 2023.

Every meal will be created by Chef Dissen, who will only use locally sourced or foraged ingredients from every stop. One highlight on the trail is a fourth-generation working ranch nestled inside Los Glaciares National Park as well as a private tour of Chacra Las Moras organic farm. Guests will learn local Patagonia cultivation techniques.

Haymaker_Chef William.png
moad-chile-patagonia-wine.jpg

Each day will be a 5-mile adventure featuring nature at its purest, from observing wild pumas, guanacos and rheas in the high-mountain desert, to eating alongside picturesque lakes and glaciers. A one-of-a-kind experience, the trip is a perfect blend of the great outdoors and ultimate sophistication.

moad-chile-patagonia-moutains-05 (1).jpg
moad-patagonia-horseback-william-dissen-rm-04.png

 

Priced from $10,000 per person. Click Here for the complete itinerary and trip details.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

