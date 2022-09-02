The Ultimate Patagonia Luxury Culinary Adventure

If you are looking for a bucket list trip of a lifetime, the Ultimate Patagonia trip with Executive chef, culinary diplomat, and sustainable food systems pioneer Chef William Dissen in partnership with Modern Adventure is for you.

As Modern Adventure’s first-ever luxury culinary travel experience, guests will experience an 11-day, 10-night luxury adventure of a lifetime while exploring, hiking, and eating through “the jewel of the Southern Hemisphere” Argentina and Chile from March 15-23, 2023.

Every meal will be created by Chef Dissen, who will only use locally sourced or foraged ingredients from every stop. One highlight on the trail is a fourth-generation working ranch nestled inside Los Glaciares National Park as well as a private tour of Chacra Las Moras organic farm. Guests will learn local Patagonia cultivation techniques.