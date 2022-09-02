The Ultimate Patagonia Luxury Culinary Adventure

If you are looking for a bucket list trip of a lifetime, the Ultimate Patagonia trip with Executive chef, culinary diplomat, and sustainable food systems pioneer Chef William Dissen in partnership with Modern Adventure is for you.
As Modern Adventure’s first-ever luxury culinary travel experience, guests will experience an 11-day, 10-night luxury adventure of a lifetime while exploring, hiking, and eating through “the jewel of the Southern Hemisphere” Argentina and Chile from March 15-23, 2023.
Every meal will be created by Chef Dissen, who will only use locally sourced or foraged ingredients from every stop. One highlight on the trail is a fourth-generation working ranch nestled inside Los Glaciares National Park as well as a private tour of Chacra Las Moras organic farm. Guests will learn local Patagonia cultivation techniques.
Each day will be a 5-mile adventure featuring nature at its purest, from observing wild pumas, guanacos and rheas in the high-mountain desert, to eating alongside picturesque lakes and glaciers. A one-of-a-kind experience, the trip is a perfect blend of the great outdoors and ultimate sophistication.
Priced from $10,000 per person. Click Here for the complete itinerary and trip details.