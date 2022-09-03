Cocktails at Home: Espresso Martini Edition

Are you looking for a delicious cocktail at-home recipe? How about the perfect espresso martini?

Espresso martinis are trending, and here are a few spins on the classic cocktail that you can make at home, made with boutique ingredients from around the world.

Upstate Mexican Espresso Martini

Cocktail created by Ginn Choe, Veronika Bar by Fotografska

Made with Upstate Vodka, this farm-to-bottle apple vodka is made by hand in small batches in Charlotteville in Schoharie County, New York. Each bottle contains 70-80 apples sourced from local orchards and farms and results in a clean, smooth, and slightly sweet.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Upstate Vodka

0.25 oz Simple Syrup (2:1)

0.5 oz Mr. Black or Other Coffee Liqueur

0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur

1.0 oz Espresso or Concentrated Cold Brew

Glassware: Sour coupe

Garnish: 3 coffee or espresso beans

Method: Long shake for 20 seconds and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with coffee/espresso beans.

Barr Hill Espresso Martini Float

Created by Barr Hill

Award-winning Barr Hill from Montpelier, Vermont-based distillery, Caledonia Spirits. was founded in 2011 by Head Distiller Ryan Christiansen and beekeeper Todd Hardie- who was using raw honey in his small production winery. A decade later, the winery has evolved into a distillery, all centered around honey.

Ingredients:

1.5oz Barr Hill Vodka

.5oz Creme de Cacao

1oz Cold Espresso

1 scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

Glassware: Rocks glass

Method: Mix Vodka, creme de cacao, and cold espresso; shake with ice; strain over ice cream in a rocks glass and watch the ice cream “float” up; serve with a small spoon

Kástra Elión’s Espresso Martini

Created by Kástra Elión

Kástra Elión is a family-owned vodka brand, distilled with Greek olives.

Ingredients:

1.25 Kāstra Eliōn

.75oz Premium Coffee Liqueur. Kástra recommends Mr. Black.

.75 oz cold brew

.25 simple syrup

Glassware: Nick & Nora glass

Garnish: Espresso bean garnish

Method: Shake and double strain into Nick & Nora glass