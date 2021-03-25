Classic Cocktails at Home: Rob Roy

A classic cocktail dating all the way back to 1894, the beginnings of the Rob Roy are said to be by a bartender at the famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. Named in honor of the premiere of Rob Roy, an operetta based upon Scottish folk hero Rob Roy MacGregor.

As a cocktail made with only a few ingredients, this is the perfect cocktail to make at home. Similar to a Manhattan, the Rob Roy is made exclusively with Scotch Whisky, while a Manhattan commonly uses Bourbon or Canadian Whiskey.



Rob Roy

1 oz. Vermouth

¾ oz. The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Brandied Cherry

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until very cold and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with cherry.