Daily Dream Home: Million Dollar Listing’s SERHANT Brings Rare New Build UES Townhome to Market for $18.8 Million

Coming to you from the team at SERHANT (yes, the brokerage and real estate team behind Million Dollar Listing), this rare new construction townhouse at 123 East 61st Street just might be one of the most luxurious to ever grace the Upper East Side. The 7-bedroom, 8.5-bath home is listed for $18.8 million and seamlessly blends modern design with creatively inspired touches that let it blend seamlessly into the surrounding area.

Spanning 9,200 square feet of living space across seven floors (including cellar and basement, plus rooftop terrace), the home also boasts a private backyard on the 20′ x 100′ lot.

Key details include a custom Stucco façade, a commercial-grade elevator with wood-stained panels and imported Spanish tiling, brand new insulated Crystal Window casement windows, beautiful Carlisle engineered wide plank oak floors, a state-of-the-art Lutron home automation system, integrated speakers, imported hidden door hinges, custom lighting, a custom-built spiral staircase with Kelly Wearstler sconces, a finished cellar, multiple laundry rooms, and more.

Enter from the so-galled garden floor, where pocket doors lead to an open-concept family room and kitchen with abundant natural light. Cook (or bring in your chef) with appliances from Miele and Gaggenau, or relax with a glass of wine from the in-house cellar in the first floor formal living and dining rooms.

The primary suite occupies much of the home’s second floor, encompassing a large bedroom, sitting room/study, gas-burning fireplace, massive walk-through closet, and spa-inspired ensure bath with heated floors, double vanity, walk-in shower, and freestanding tub.

The third, fourth, and fifth floors contain the remaining five bedrooms, a large game room, and a laundry room with custom cabinets and an Electrolux washer/dryer. The game room has a Linear Electric fireplace with a natural stone tile surround. Each bedroom has a large custom closet and a full en-suite bathroom with Bianco Lasa Vena marble vanity tops, radiant heated floors, and either walk-in shower or a deep soaking tub.

Situated just off Park Avenue on a regal tree-lined street, 123 East 61st has easy access to all the high-end restaurants, cafes, shops, and cultural institutions in Lenox Hill. It is two blocks from Grand Army Plaza and Central Park, and it is around the corner from Bloomingdales.

We love images, but take a look at the listing’s impressive video in Staged, a LISTED by SERHANT. network original YouTube series that takes viewers behind the scenes of what it takes to stage a multimillion-dollar property for sale. One of the features we truly love about SERHANT is their commitment to high-quality, original media to encompass their listings. These touches are sure to help the home sell quickly, but also inspire us as buyers: