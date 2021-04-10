Cocktails at Home: Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita

Just in time for spring and Cinco de Mayo, PATRÓN has you covered with this modern spin on the classic Margarita.

Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Agave nectar

1 Pinch of smoked paprika

+ Smoked sea salt rim

+ Lime for garnish

METHOD: Prepare a rock glass by moistening the rim and rolling it in smoked sea salt. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill. Fine strain over fresh ice cubes in the prepared glass. Garnish with a lime and a dusting of smoked paprika.