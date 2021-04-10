Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita
Cocktails at Home: Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Just in time for spring and Cinco de Mayo, PATRÓN has you covered with this modern spin on the classic Margarita.

 

Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita

1.5 oz    PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz      Fresh lime juice

.5 oz      Pineapple juice

.5 oz      Agave nectar

1            Pinch of smoked paprika

+            Smoked sea salt rim

+            Lime for garnish

METHOD: Prepare a rock glass by moistening the rim and rolling it in smoked sea salt. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill. Fine strain over fresh ice cubes in the prepared glass. Garnish with a lime and a dusting of smoked paprika.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

