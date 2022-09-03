The Place to be in Montauk This Labor Day is…
Roberta’s.
Bumble, Ray’s & The Flower Shop are teaming up to throw a “Catch or Release” sunset party with music, drinks & performances on Sunday, September 4th, from 5-9 pm.
Closing out the summer with a night of special performances from the viral Big Wet and hilarious Remy Kassimir, DJ sets by London’s Maddi Jean Waterhouse, Brooklyn’s Charlie Karsfeld, and Montauk’s favorite DJ and Influencer, Oli Benz. Roberta’s will also offer food alongside drinks by Casamigos, Mezcal Illegal, Woodford Reserve, Fruit Smash, Red Bull, Fords Gin, Brooklyn Best, and Modelo.