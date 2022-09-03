Pursuitist
The Place to be in Montauk This Labor Day is…
The Place to be in Montauk This Labor Day is…
by

The Place to be in Montauk This Labor Day is…

Roberta’s.

Bumble, Ray’s & The Flower Shop are teaming up to throw a “Catch or Release” sunset party with music, drinks & performances on Sunday, September 4th, from 5-9 pm.

Closing out the summer with a night of special performances from the viral Big Wet and hilarious Remy Kassimir, DJ sets by London’s Maddi Jean Waterhouse, Brooklyn’s Charlie Karsfeld, and Montauk’s favorite DJ and Influencer, Oli Benz. Roberta’s will also offer food alongside drinks by Casamigos, Mezcal Illegal, Woodford Reserve, Fruit Smash, Red Bull, Fords Gin, Brooklyn Best, and Modelo.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

