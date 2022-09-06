Luxe Beauty Products You Need for Fall

Looking to update your beauty routine for fall? Here are some products we have discovered to up your beauty and haircare game:

Balmain Hair Contour

Upgrade your haircare game with Balmain Hair Couture. As part of the Balmain Paris fashion label, Balmain Hair Couture offers a curated selection of products including hair care, hair fragrance, accessories, extensions, styling, and tools. With endless fun under the sun this summer, use Balmain’s health-restoring hair mask to bring your hair back to life. The set includes a Revitalizing Mask (Formulated with Argan Oil and Provitamin B5 that work to replenish, moisturize and reinforce the hair from within, leaving it intensely nourished), Moisturizing Repair Mask (With Argan Oil, Vitamin E, F and P, and Cashmere protein that works to nourish, hydrate and condition natural or color-treated hair), and a Couleurs Couture Mask (A powerful blend of Succinic Acid, Argan Elixir, Silk- and Cashmere Protein to strengthen damaged hair and prevent over-processing).

Susanne Kaufmann Hydration Starter Set

With the changing weather, this set is ideal for skin needing an immediate moisture boost and is perfectly sized for travel. The Moisturizing Mask contains hyaluronic acid, extract of wild pansy and almond oil, nourishing the skin and softening fine lines and wrinkles. The plant-based fill the moisture deposits of the skin, while the essences of marigold extract nourish and provide Vitamin E and essential fatty acids.

Replenix Tinted Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Perfect for all seasons, this Tinted Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30 from Replenix minimizes pores and evens skin tone while adding a healthy dose of SPF30. Contains Bio-mimicking Ceramides, Micronized Zinc Oxide, antioxidant-rich Emblica, Resveratrol, and Proprietary Green Tea Polyphenol Technology to offer a healthy, natural-looking glow while protecting from sun damage.

Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Serum

Did you know that about 55% of women experience some form of hair loss by the age of 70? Get thicker, stronger, and more healthy-looking hair with this biotin hair-strengthening serum. Perfect for fuller-looking edges and hairlines, Pureauty Naturals formulated their product specifically with edges and hairline maintenance in mind. The secret of the serum’s strength lies in its proprietary formula. Available on Amazon.