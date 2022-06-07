Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in NYC

Looking for a special place to celebrate Father’s Day in New York City on June 19th? Check out some of our favorites here:

Benjamin Prime



Nothing beats a classic New York steakhouse, and Benjamin Prime will be serving all the classics including Wedge Salad, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Italian Burrata, Lobster Bisque, Rack of Lamb, Filet Mignon, Bone-in Ribeye, Norwegian Salmon New York Cheesecake, and more. ($95 per person).

Merchants Cigar Bar

Treat Dad to the Surf, Turf & Smoke experience on Sunday, June 19 at UES classic Merchants Cigar Bar. The celebration for the day will include 1 handcrafted MCB 1996 Anniversary Series Cigar, a choice of a spirit trio tasting with options, including a Macallan Single Malt tasting, the Tequila Trio tasting, and the Trip Around the World Old Fashioned Tasting, and a curated dinner with items such as a grilled ribeye steak, garlic-ginger prawns, deviled eggs, charcuterie & cheese board, chocolate lava cake, and more. Click here for reservations. $135/person at 5/5:30 pm.