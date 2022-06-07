Pursuitist
Where to Celebrate Father's Day in NYC
2022-06-07
Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in NYC

Looking for a special place to celebrate Father’s Day in New York City on June 19th?  Check out some of our favorites here:

 

Benjamin Prime

Nothing beats a classic New York steakhouse, and Benjamin Prime will be serving all the classics including Wedge Salad, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Italian Burrata, Lobster Bisque, Rack of Lamb, Filet Mignon, Bone-in Ribeye, Norwegian Salmon New York Cheesecake, and more. ($95 per person).

 

Restaurant, Bar & Lounge – Merchants Cigar Bar NYC

Merchants Cigar Bar

Treat Dad to the Surf, Turf & Smoke experience on Sunday, June 19 at UES classic Merchants Cigar Bar. The celebration for the day will include 1 handcrafted MCB 1996 Anniversary Series Cigar, a choice of a spirit trio tasting with options, including a Macallan Single Malt tasting, the Tequila Trio tasting, and the Trip Around the World Old Fashioned Tasting, and a curated dinner with items such as a grilled ribeye steak, garlic-ginger prawns, deviled eggs, charcuterie & cheese board, chocolate lava cake, and more. Click here for reservations. $135/person at 5/5:30 pm.

Credit: Mark Zhelezoglo

BALVANERA

For a more casual Father’s Day, head to the Lower East Side’s BALVANERA. This Argentinian restaurant takes diners on a trip curated by Chef and Co-owner, Fernando Navas’, who is from Punta Alta, Argentina. The Father’s Day menu includes,a signature ‘Argentinian Feast’ which includes homemade empanadas, provoleta, and a plate of morcilla, chorizo, entraña, and grass-fed striploin and ribeye, served with classic chimichurri and salsa criolla sauces, fresh greens and crispy, house-cut fries. Pair the delicious menu with a selection of Argentine wines selected by d by Sommelier Sebastian Koncurat.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

