Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in NYC

Looking for a special place to celebrate Father’s Day in New York City on June 19th? Check out some of our favorites here:
Nothing beats a classic New York steakhouse, and Benjamin Prime will be serving all the classics including Wedge Salad, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Italian Burrata, Lobster Bisque, Rack of Lamb, Filet Mignon, Bone-in Ribeye, Norwegian Salmon New York Cheesecake, and more. ($95 per person).
Treat Dad to the Surf, Turf & Smoke experience on Sunday, June 19 at UES classic Merchants Cigar Bar. The celebration for the day will include 1 handcrafted MCB 1996 Anniversary Series Cigar, a choice of a spirit trio tasting with options, including a Macallan Single Malt tasting, the Tequila Trio tasting, and the Trip Around the World Old Fashioned Tasting, and a curated dinner with items such as a grilled ribeye steak, garlic-ginger prawns, deviled eggs, charcuterie & cheese board, chocolate lava cake, and more. Click here for reservations. $135/person at 5/5:30 pm.
For a more casual Father’s Day, head to the Lower East Side’s BALVANERA. This Argentinian restaurant takes diners on a trip curated by Chef and Co-owner, Fernando Navas’, who is from Punta Alta, Argentina. The Father’s Day menu includes,a signature ‘Argentinian Feast’ which includes homemade empanadas, provoleta, and a plate of morcilla, chorizo, entraña, and grass-fed striploin and ribeye, served with classic chimichurri and salsa criolla sauces, fresh greens and crispy, house-cut fries. Pair the delicious menu with a selection of Argentine wines selected by d by Sommelier Sebastian Koncurat.